Forward AM closes US operations amid insolvency proceedings

Forward AM has closed down its operations in the United States as it continues to move through insolvency proceedings.

According to a LinkedIn post published by Business Development Manager Jeremy Vos, the company plans to serve the US market from its headquarters in Germany for the foreseeable future.

The company may seek to relaunch operations in the US as early as the end of this year, but that will depend on if the company can be restructured with the required funding in the coming weeks.

Forward AM filed for insolvency in November - just months after spinning out from BASF - and is set to enter the final insolvency stage on February 1st if it is deemed to have sufficient assets to cover the costs of the insolvency proceedings. In the interim, negotiations with key stakeholders have commenced to develop a plan for the future of the business. Such a plan would cover how creditors will be paid back and, presumably, how the company would go about raising additional funding. The plan would then only come into effect if a majority of the relevant stakeholders voted in favour of it.

A first casualty of the insolvency process appears to be the company's US operations, likely consolidating its facility footprint and workforce.

