GBC Advanced Materials purchases XJet Ceramic 1400C AM system

× Expand XJet

GBC Advanced Materials has acquired an XJet Carmel 1400 Ceramic AM solution and plans to produce high-quality ceramic parts for the North American market soon after installation in early 2025.

The Carmel 1400C solution is comprised of a ceramic AM system, SMART support removal station and inkjet materials. This suite of technology will supplement GBC's existing manufacturing processes, helping to enable scaled production according to the precision ceramics manufacturer.

GBC Advanced Materials has invested in the XJet Carmel 1400C AM solution in a bid to cut down production-to-delivery cycles from months to weeks. The company is also hoping to benefit from greater geometric freedom, production efficiency, and superior performance and functionality as it enhances its service to the medical, aerospace, semiconductor and defence industries. GBC has noted XJet's water-soluble support material played a key part, explaining how it will help the company to create 'intricate, complex small parts that are nearly impossible to make with traditional methods', as did the quality of XJet's ceramic AM system.

Christopher Azarko, Sales Manager at GBC Advanced Materials, said: "We are delighted to partner with XJet as we look to elevate our production capabilities and reap the benefits of ceramic additive manufacturing. The precision and scalability of XJet’s technology will complement our existing manufacturing methods, enabling us to meet the growing demands of the different industries we operate in.”

Guy Zimmerman, CEO of XJet, added: “GBC Advanced Materials delivers quality production and provides its customers with the best options in the market. By adding XJet’s solution to its process, these high standards can be maintained while extending its capabilities. We look forward to seeing GBC Advanced Materials successfully grow its offering and customer base with the partnership.”