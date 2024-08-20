Get ready to register for the 2025 AMUG Conference

× Expand AMUG AMUG 2025 will see more hands-on workshops added to the programme

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) will kick off registration for its 2025 AMUG Education and Training Conference on September 3rd, 2024.

Open to professional owners and operators of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies, the conference will take place in Chicago on March 30-April 3, 2025. It promises a comprehensive programme of keynotes, panel discussions, educational sessions, talks, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities, in addition to the AMUGexpo featuring 140+ exhibiting companies, and evening activities with catered meals and beverages.

Claire Belson Barnes, Director of Membership, commented: "AMUG is for users, by users. Our diverse group of problem solvers appreciates the unique opportunities to network and develop relationships with other users at the conference. From day one, you are immersed in learning and teaching opportunities that will propel new ideas and advancements for your work."

The AMUG Conference is open to AM users of all experience levels and is uniquely focused on education and sharing of user expertise, best practices, real-world results, challenges, and application developments through its conference programme and networking activities. The programme has been modified this year, based on user feedback, to include more hands-on workshops and expand the popular AMUGderby competition, which in 2024 saw 87 attendees race with mini 3D printed, gravity-powered cars, and will now take place on the Wednesday evening during the Special Event and Dinner.

Shannon VanDeren, President, said, "The user-driven agenda is made possible because our very own user community dedicates thousands of hours to serving on our varied committees that are dedicated to building the AMUG conference."

The all-inclusive AMUG Conference registration fee is 1,295 USD when signing up through December 13, 2024. Companies interested in participating as sponsors or exhibitors are encouraged to sign up early to secure their space.