GLOBUS EVENTS makes strategic investment in Uniris powder metallurgy and advanced ceramics exhibitions

GLOBUS EVENTS, one of the joint owners of TCT Asia organiser GLOBUS RAPID NEWS Co., Ltd., has reached an agreement with Uniris Exhibition Shanghai Co., Ltd to make a strategic investment in its PM CHINA and IACE CHINA exhibitions.

The powerful combination of experience and know-how of both organisers aims to create a greater influence and synergy in the Asia-Pacific additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy and advanced ceramics markets and provide a more efficient and comprehensive trade platform for the industry. The first events to benefit from the new partnership will be shown when TCT SHENZHEN + PM South China co-locate in 2025.

Established in 2015, TCT Asia is now the most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event in the Asia-Pacific region, organised by GLOBUS RAPID NEWS Co., Ltd, a joint venture of GLOBUS EVENTS and Rapid News Publications. As a part of the global TCT network, the TCT Asia mission goes beyond simply raising awareness of the technologies; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing in China and the wider region.

This focus on real-world applications, targeted intelligence and information, aligned with the complete range of technology on the show floor presented by over 400 exhibitors always creates an innovative event experience with networking opportunities, practical takeaways and highly focused content to help designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements. TCT Shenzhen which made its debut in the Greater Bay Area in 2019 will follow the same successful format.

Uniris Exhibition Shanghai Co., Ltd. is the first organisation in China specialising in professional exhibitions and conferences for powder metallurgy and advanced ceramics industries. With a long-term focus on market exploration and analysis of powder metallurgy, cemented carbide, advanced ceramics, magnetic materials, and additive manufacturing, it has successfully established two flagship events: China International Exhibition for Powder Metallurgy & Cemented Carbides (PM CHINA) and China International Exhibition for Advanced Ceramics (IACE CHINA), as well as various derivative exhibitions including MMIC CHINA, AM CHINA, POWDEX CHINA, PM South China, and IACE South China, providing high-quality, professional, and comprehensive exhibition services to exhibitors, industry audiences, and trade buyers and contributing significantly to industry development and technological advancement.

Mr. Edwin Tan, CEO of GLOBUS EVENTS said: ‘We are very optimistic about additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy and related industries. This strategic investment has a strong fit in terms of business operation, resource background and industrial culture. By introducing the rich resources, management experience and brand operation capability of GLOBUS, we can accelerate the improvement of the national layout of additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy and advanced ceramics industry chain, and provide a strong support for building a more professional offline platform for the industry, which is also the original purpose of this investment.

Mr. Zhu Xiaofeng, General Manager of Uniris Exhibition Shanghai Co., Ltd., stated that the cooperation between Uniris and GLOBUS Events is a strategic planning at a higher level, based on a strong alignment of business philosophies and industrial resources. It not only reflects the confidence of both parties in the development of powder metallurgy, advanced ceramics, additive manufacturing, and other industries but also our determination to build a sustainable ecosystem for the industry.

Mr. Zhu Xiaofeng said: "I believe with the joining of GLOBUS Events and the support of Advent International, Uniris will further enhance the scale, quality, and international influence of the exhibitions, integrate more industry resources, innovate service models, and create a higher-quality comprehensive business service platform for the industry."

Duncan Wood, Chairman of Globus Rapid News Co Ltd and CEO of Rapid News Publications Ltd commented “This is a fantastic strategic addition by GLOBUS Events, enabling us to co-locate the returning TCT Shenzhen alongside the highly complementary PM South China. This will offer significant benefits to the exhibitors and visitors of both events, and we look forward to working with our new partners at UNIRIS on this and other initiatives in the future.

As the global market continues its growth, this investment is a testament of TCT Asia & PM CHINA’s commitment to accelerate their role as an unmissable trade platform for the manufacturing industry and create more value and opportunities for the worldwide players in China and beyond.