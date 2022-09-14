HAMR announces new production facility at Neighborhood 91

HAMR Industries + Neighborhood 91 HAMR Industries + Neighborhood 91

HAMR Industries, a developer of advanced materials and manufacturing techniques, has announced it has signed an agreement with The Buncher Company to build a new additive manufacturing focused (AM) R&D and production facility at Pittsburgh International Airport’s Neighborhood 91 campus.

“The advantages of Neighborhood 91 are clear, and HAMR is excited to join the Neighborhood,” said CEO and Senior Research Scientist at HAMR Industries LLC Dr. Michael P. Schmitt. “HAMR has acquired new AM equipment that will allow us to rapidly expand and manture our technologies, and N91 provides the perfect ecosystem to foster innovation.”

Neighborhood 91 is an end-to-end additive manufacturing production campus providing a variety of elements of advanced manufacturing in one area. It is located on airport property, adjacent to four runways, so has potential for rapid part deployment to customers around the world.

“We are pleased to welcome HAMR to our growing Neighborhood 91 community,” said Vince Gastgeb, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Government Relations, Pittsburgh International Airport. “The work they are doing in materials development will shape the future of advanced manufacturing, and we are excited it will be happening at the Neighborhood 91 campus.”

HAMR Industries was started in State College, PA by Dr. Michael Schmitt and Dr. Jeremy Schreiber to transition materials-driven technologies out of laboratory settings and into commercial use. The company works with various institutions and partners, such as the U.S. Department of Defense U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, and Pennsylvania State University.

Brian Goetz, Executive Vice President of The Buncher Company, the master developer of Neighborhood 91 said: “In a brief three years, Neighborhood 91 went from concept to reality as a result of partnership with the community and innovative companies that believe in N91’s overall mission of condensing and accelerating the AM supply chain process.”

HAMR is the second addition to N91 in the space of a few weeks, after Metal Powder Works joined the campus in late August.

