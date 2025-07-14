HeyGears launches Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures

by

Chinese 3D printing firm HeyGears has unveiled its Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures. 

The company's Multi-Material Fusion DLP (Digital Light Processing) technology is used to produce the one-piece dentures, which were presented at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2025 earlier this year. 

A combination of resin materials are printed and fused together in a single 3D printing process, with HeyGears suggesting the resulting parts can deliver a 'boost in production efficiency' for the dental industry. 

Moving away from conventional denture production processes that involve a series of manual steps, HeyGears suggests its 3D printed one-piece dentures can address issues surrounding lead times and errors. The company also promises a 'polish-free process' and 'true print-to-product solution.' 

As well as the Multi-Material Fusion DLP technology, HeyGears also uses biocompatible photopolymer resin materials and AI-powered digital workflows to build what it describes as a 'highly efficient and intelligent large-scale dental production' workflow.  

HeyGears' biocompatible photopolymer resin materials and high-precision 3D printing solutions ensure the quality and reliability of the results. AI-powered digital workflows optimise every step, from model design to post-processing, achieving highly efficient and intelligent large-scale dental production.

The launch of the Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures comes as interest in 3D printed products from the dental sector continues to grow. A HeyGears press release suggests over 80% of dental labs in North America have adopted digital equipment, while digital dentures were incorporated into the national health insurance in 2024. Earlier this week, a SYS Systems - a UK-based Stratasys reseller - has reported a 350% surge in 3D printer sales to dental customers compared to last year. 

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.

Featured Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing Insights