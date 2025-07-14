HeyGears launches Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures

Expand HeyGears 1 Multi-material denture in exhibition

Chinese 3D printing firm HeyGears has unveiled its Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures.

The company's Multi-Material Fusion DLP (Digital Light Processing) technology is used to produce the one-piece dentures, which were presented at LMT LAB DAY Chicago 2025 earlier this year.

A combination of resin materials are printed and fused together in a single 3D printing process, with HeyGears suggesting the resulting parts can deliver a 'boost in production efficiency' for the dental industry.

Moving away from conventional denture production processes that involve a series of manual steps, HeyGears suggests its 3D printed one-piece dentures can address issues surrounding lead times and errors. The company also promises a 'polish-free process' and 'true print-to-product solution.'

As well as the Multi-Material Fusion DLP technology, HeyGears also uses biocompatible photopolymer resin materials and AI-powered digital workflows to build what it describes as a 'highly efficient and intelligent large-scale dental production' workflow.

The launch of the Multi-Material 3D printed one-piece dentures comes as interest in 3D printed products from the dental sector continues to grow. A HeyGears press release suggests over 80% of dental labs in North America have adopted digital equipment, while digital dentures were incorporated into the national health insurance in 2024. Earlier this week, a SYS Systems - a UK-based Stratasys reseller - has reported a 350% surge in 3D printer sales to dental customers compared to last year.