HII receives certification from NAVSEA to 3D print parts for naval vessels

× Expand Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) has announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has received approval as a vendor to provide additively manufactured components to Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) platforms.

The certification allows NNS to use 3D printing to create pipefittings or other potential components for use on aircraft carriers, submarines and other NAVSEA platforms.

“Innovation is driving our business transformation at Newport News Shipbuilding,” said NNS Vice President of Engineering and Design Dave Bolcar. “Our continued advances in additive manufacturing are revolutionising naval engineering and shipbuilding. This will continue to propel our progress in efficiency, safety and affordability as we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the critical ships our Navy needs to protect peace around the world.”

In 2018, NAVSEA approved the technical standards for 3D printing after collaboration with HII and industry partners that involved rigorous printing of test parts and materials, extensive development of an engineered test program and publishing of the results.

The first 3D printed metal part, a piping assembly, was delivered to the U.S. Navy for installation on the NNS-built USS Harry S. Truman in January 2019. Since then, NNS has received approval for other metal 3D printed parts on U.S. Navy ships of varying criticality.

The most recent certification is for stainless steel (316/316L grade) 3D printed pipefittings. NNS is also pursuing approvals that will enable broader use and implementation of AM across the naval enterprise according to the company. The digitised process has the potential to reduce costs and production schedule for naval ships.

According to NNS, it is the only builder and refueler of nuclear-powered U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and one of two shipyards building nuclear-powered submarines for the navy.

In early March 2023, NAVSEA announced that it had achieved complimentary reviews of a Markforged X7 Field Edition 3D printer that had been installed on the USS New Hampshire submarine.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.