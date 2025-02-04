× Expand Horizon Microtechnologies Horizon Microtechnologies launches its Product Shop platform.

Horizon Microtechnologies has announced the launch of its Product Shop. The platform offers both standardised and customised horn antennas. By launching this platform, Horizon can highlight its use of precision AM and its proprietary coating processes, making RF components more accessible, customisable, and efficient.

Product Shop provides users with a user-friendly interface that allows them to explore the standardised horn antenna selection, request a fully customised solution, and receive a personalised quote within 2 working days. By launching the platform, Horizon Microtechnologies has been able to reinforce its position in the precision additive manufacturing field.

“Our Product Shop marks an important milestone in Horizon’s journey. The maturity and scalability of our processes allow us to offer horn antennas that are lightweight and customisable at competitive cost and with superior lead time,” said Andreas Frölich, CEO of Horizon Microtechnologies. “Traditional manufacturing can sometimes struggle to deliver complex RF components efficiently, particularly when customisation is required. With micro-AM and our advanced coatings, we are changing the game. Using established manufacturing techniques, seemingly small modifications to an antenna could have a significant impact on manufacturability. Now, customisation no longer comes at a premium — it’s effectively part of the package. Customers can achieve designs that were previously impossible, with rapid production and a quote in their hands within 48 hours of inquiry.”

Horizon Microtechnologies’ horn antennas

Critical in RF applications, horn antennas are used in a variety of industries including aerospace, radar systems, satellite communications, and telecommunications. Combining precision coating techniques with refined micro-AM-based technology, Horizon can produce horn antennas that overcome limitations seen in traditional manufacturing.

Key benefits of Horizon’s horn antennas: