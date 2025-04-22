HP unveils new automotive and medical additive manufacturing applications

× Expand Blazin Rods/HP

HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology has been leveraged by Blazin Rods to manufacture more than 75 parts for a custom-built car.

Thanks to increased cost efficiency and superior performance, Blazin Rods is said to have additively manufactured parts that outperform conventional alternatives, with HP noting their durability, functionality, and visual refinement.

Showcased at RAPID + TCT in Detroit last week, the partners believe the additively manufactured parts provide a glimpse into the future of automotive production.

“The gap between automotive OEM and aftermarket is closing and Blazin Rodz is honoured to partner with the team at HP, who’s also as passionate and dedicated to leading the charge as we are, to demonstrate how there really are no limits anymore when it comes to leveraging CAD Design and 3D printing to build high-performance custom vehicles faster and better,” said Riccardo Salatino, Partner/Master Builder for Blazin Rodz.

Waylon Jeffrey, 3D Design & Engineering Lead at Blazin Rodz, added: “There’s no way we could ever design and engineer vehicles as extreme, precise, and drivable as we do at Blazin Rodz - in under a year - without CAD design and 3D printing. HP’s Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) printing is a game-changer for the entire industry, and we are committed to finding smart and innovative applications of it with every signature part we develop and every custom car we build moving forward.”

One of Blazin Rods' 3D printed parts was enabled by HP's HP AI Text to 3D Solution, which has been designed to transform simple text prompts into detailed 3D printable files. HP says this helps to unlock creativity, mass personalisation, and print accessibility beyond engineers. The company also claims the “Hybrid AI” functionality enables dynamic cosmetic customisation of CAD files with AI-generated design for a 3D printable output.

Eaton Introduces Circuit Protector Lock-On Device; VA Puget Sound unveils 3D printed prosthetic socket

At RAPID + TCT, HP also showcased a new application from power management solutions manufacturer Eaton.

The Circuit Protector Lock-On Device, designed for Compact Circuit Protector Disconnect Switches up to 60 amps, has been designed to ensure critical circuits, such as fire alarm systems, remain securely in the "on" position.

To produce this custom safety solution efficiently, Eaton’s Bussmann Division leveraged HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology and Nylon PA12 material, creating 300 high-quality units in less than two weeks while avoiding 'the high costs of traditional manufacturing.'

VA Puget Sound, meanwhile, has partnered with HP, Red Duke Strategies, and Radii Devices to develop a personalised prosthetic socket for a VA veteran. Enhancing its durability and aesthetics through specialised dye and vapour smoothing processes, VA Puget Sound says it is offering veterans an optimal balance of comfort, function, and personalisation.

HP announces general availability of halogen-free flame-retardant 3D printing material

In collaboration with Evonik, HP has announced the general availability of a halogen-free flame-retardant material designed for advanced 3D printing applications. By offering 60% reusability (10% higher reusability improvement in just a couple months), HP says the 3D HR PA 12 FR delivers 'highly disruptive cost per part and improved sustainability.' It has passed UL94 V0 at 2.5mm thickness and, according to HP, is able to meet these stringent safety and flammability standards without sacrificing durability or surface aesthetics.

HP AM Solutions has already implemented this increased reusability, resulting in a 20% reduction in total cost of ownership and a 10% drop in carbon emissions. The material is also available via Endeavor 3D.

"By adding HP 3D HR PA 12 Flame Retardant to our portfolio, Endeavor 3D continues to lead the way in providing manufacturers with quality production-grade additive manufacturing solutions that challenge conventional performance and cost expectations," said Phil Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor 3D. "This material represents a significant step for manufacturers to inexpensively produce flame-retardant components and we are proud to be among the first to make it available for production."

INDO-MIM and HP expand collaboration following successful adoption of the HP Metal Jet S100 Platform

INDO-MIM Limited and HP are strengthening their partnership following the success achieved in the first year of Metal Jet S100 adoption. Building on this momentum, INDO-MIM is set to accelerate metal binder jetting (MBJ) applications by leveraging the HP platform and its in-house powder development capabilities. To support this expansion, the company will increase capacity at its facilities with the addition of five more HP Metal Jet S100 printers.

INDO-MIM first implemented three Metal Jet S100 units in early 2024 and has since developed a diverse range of applications for both internal tooling and a broad spectrum of OEMs across multiple industries.

Jagadish Holla, Sr. VP-Marketing at Indo-MIM, said: "By acquiring additional HP's Metal Jet S100 printers, we are fully equipped with advanced technology that allows us to efficiently and precisely meet the increasing production demands of our customers, while also expanding the range of materials qualified on the HP printer platform, like M2 Steel and IN 718."