HP announces updates to polymer and metal additive manufacturing offerings

HP has made several advancements to its Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet 3D printing offerings at Formnext.

The company's updates include the preview of a halogen-free flame retardant materials for polymer additive manufacturing, the release of the HP 3D Build Optimizer, new platform configurations for its Metal Jet S100, and collaborations with Autodesk, Materialise, Fabrex and Something Added.

Enabled by Evonik, the HP 3D HR PA 12 FR material is said to be 50% reusable and able to offer 'significant cost savings' to users in such industries as industrial and consumer electronics. The material also boasts smooth surface aesthetics, according to a HP press release, with the company set to make the HP 3D HR PA 12 FR available in early 2025.

The HP 3D Build Optimizer, meanwhile, is an automated tool that has been designed to re-nest parts, reduce build costs and maintain part quality. This solution is also slated for launch in 2025 and has been developed in line with HP's cost optimisation strategies.

Ken Burns, VP of Commercial at Forecast 3D, said: "As an early customer, Forecast 3D expects a 20% savings in total build costs with the HP Build Optimizer's unique nesting rules for MJF. In addition to these total build cost savings, we anticipate a 21% improvement in printer utilisation with the HP Build Optimizer's ability to increase packing density and parts per build."

Additional enhancements to the HP software offering see the company partner with Autodesk, Materialise and Fabrex. In collaboration with Autodesk, HP has introduced the Autodesk Fusion bundle, an integrated CAD/CAM and 3D Build Prep solution integrated with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) and Metal Jet technologies. As a result of this partnership, a single one year license of Autodesk Fusion will be included with every new purchase of a MJF or Metal Jet printer.

With Materialise, HP is integrating Magics with the HP Lattice Library, giving customers access to HP 3D's latest latticing rules, and with Fabrex, HP customers will now be able to access an AI-powered platform that supports build preparation, order management, and tracking

The latest hardware improvements of HP's Metal Jet S100 platform include the addition of new configurations which are said to enhance quality, repeatability, speed, and reliability across a broader range of production needs. According to HP, the new configurations will empower research centres, OEMs, national laboratories, and startups to explore metal binder jetting, reducing entry-level adoption costs while ensuring a scalable and consistent platform. Expected to be available in 2025, HP has also announced collaborations with Volkmann and Sinterzone, who are developing their own configurations on the HP S100.

In a bid to further enhance the Metal Jet offering, HP is working with Eaton to test and validate the S100 platform against high-performance applications to ensure the technology can meet industry demands. Key innovations are set to include nitrogen-enhanced sintering, which should improve the mechanical properties of 316L metal parts and the S100 Powder Processing Solution.

Eric Johnson, Senior Manager Additive Manufacturing at Eaton Research Labs, said: “Partnering with HP on this program has been an exciting opportunity to advance the manufacturing readiness of this technology and develop a cost-effective process that meets the requirements for our most demanding applications.”

HP has also collaborated with AMES to launch a new HP Metal Jet Adoption Center in Barcelona, which will utilise AMES' metallurgical expertise to facilitate the efficient transition from prototyping to full-scale metal production. This centre will provide support across application development and process optimisation. This collaboration aims to unlock 'future innovations around hardware, materials, and more affordable manufacturing solutions.'

This week, HP was also named as a founding member of the Leading Minds consortium.