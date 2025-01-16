Hydraulex adopts Titomic’s D523 portable cold spray system

× Expand Titomic Titomic's D523 cold spray system.

Hydraulex, a BBB Industries subsidiary, has announced its adoption of Titomic’s portable D523 cold spray system. The solution aims to enhance maintenance and repair operations. The hydraulic component remanufacturing specialist will utilise the D523 to restore critical components (e.g., cylinders, gear pumps, orbital motors, and servo valves) with the goal of expanding the life span of parts with precise, cost-effective repairs.

Cold spray technology utilises kinetic energy to deposit dense layers of metal without heat. This process avoids cracking, warping, and other thermal damage. As a result, these solutions are often used in high-quality repair applications like applying nickel coatings to cast iron parts, signifying their importance in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) industries.

Hydraulex is one of many global organisations leveraging cold spray technology to help remediate corrosion, restore part geometries, and enhance durability across a variety of sectors including aerospace, defence, and marine. In particular, defence and aerospace companies are utilising the technology in additive manufacturing to make large parts quicker when using metals like titanium and Inconel.

The cold spray market’s growth is seen in the increasing projected value from 1.09 billion USD in 2024 to 2.01 billion by 2033.