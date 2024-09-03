IMTS 2024: The additive manufacturing preview

The International Manufacturing Technology Show returns to Chicago this September and a selection of additive manufacturing (AM) companies will be there to show how 3D printing technologies are delivering unique production capabilities for today’s manufacturers and engineers. Here, we take a look at what some of those companies will be bringing to McCormick Place on 9-14th September.

This article will be updated as more AM announcements are made so be sure to check back for the latest.

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. | #135339

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing will present its high-precision subtractive manufacturing solution, the Lasermeister 1000S, which integrates femtosecond laser technology with onboard 3D measurement technology. The Lasermeister 1000S emits an ultra-short pulse laser for micro machining, measures the surface geometry using onboard non-contact 3D laser metrology, and feeds back the results as processing is automatically repeated to deliver ultra-fine processing with submicron level geometric tolerances. The Lasermeister is said to be well-suited for difficult-to-cut and fragile materials, and supports various metals, ceramics, tungsten, and more for high-precision molds, semiconductor equipment components, tooling and beyond.

× Expand Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Lasermeister 1000S

EOS | #432302

EOS is inviting visitors to explore its EOS M 400-4 metal additive manufacturing system with new Grenzebach Dual Setup Station – EOS Edition, positioned as a ‘revolutionary production station’ that eliminates the manual effort of build volume exchanges. While EOS's metal industrial 3D printing technology promises fast production times, nearly 30% of valuable machine time is lost waiting for unpacking at the end of a build job. With this new setup station, users can recuperate previously wasted time by automating the process. The result is said to push machine utilization for production up to 90%.

GZERO Additive | #433152

US-based 3D printer manufacturer GZERO Additive will present its 435 and 4310 polymer extrusion machines on the show floor. Its printer are said to leverage the largest commercially available filament diameter and the longest nozzles to maximize heat transfer. This unique combination is thought to enable build speeds that the Cincinnati-based companies believes are amongst the fastest in its class. Both models share the same technology, but the larger 4310 model offers a build height of over 1 meter to accommodate larger projects. Designed for professionals, GZERO Additive’s machines arrive assembled, aligned, tuned, and ready to be used for production.

Axtra3D | #433243

According to Axtra3D, its Lumia X1 3D printer eliminates all tradeoffs by integrating the best of print throughput, part fidelity, accuracy and part size. The company will exhibit its Lumia X1, which combines Hybrid PhotoSynthesis (HPS) and TruLayer technologies for a 2X-20X enhancement in print throughput. HPS combines a laser and a DLP system to simultaneously image internal and external structures, ensuring high resolution and efficiency while TruLayer ensures seamless layer separation. In addition, Axtra Solutions offers fully optimized solutions with complete print profiles across applications like mold inserts, connectors, low volume production, and dental models, while its Axtra OpenAccess permits users to experiment with new materials.

Colibrium Additive | #433200

The newly branded Colibrium Additive, a GE Aerospace company, will present its unique offering of three different metal additive manufacturing technologies: Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF), Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (EB-PBF) and Binder Jet. The company also offers high-quality metal powders through its AP&C business and AddWorks consulting services. Colibrium Additive experts are set to be on hand at IMTS to discuss its products, including new developments on the popular M2 metal laser printer; EBPBF advancements: Point Melt, Powder Support, and Plate-Free Builds; and coarse Ti64 powder, which can lead to cost savings.

× Expand Colibrium Additive Colibrium Additive to present three different metal AM technologies

Tritone | #433007

Tritone Technologies specializes in advanced metal and ceramic additive manufacturing solutions, tailored for industrial production. The company says its technology enables high-volume production of precise parts with a versatile range of metal and ceramic materials, which are said to be trusted across automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics industries. The Tritone team will be on hand to demonstrate its 'powder free' solutions and share how its technology offers efficient production processes while maintaining part quality. Tritone is also inviting IMTS attendees to 'come see our paste and compare it to loose powder' where it says it plans to 'make it super clear why this matters.'

3D Systems | #433129

Additive manufacturing pioneer 3D Systems will showcase its large-format 3D printing solutions that are designed to accelerate problem-solving on the factory floor to optimize workflows, increase uptime, and extend equipment life. The 3D Systems’ booth will feature the EXT 800 Titan Pellet, which made its debut at RAPID + TCT, and features a smaller build volume in a more compact format with lower upfront investment compared to its previous pellet extrusion technology. Manufacturers are said to benefit from a lights-out, production-ready system which can fabricate more modestly sized functional prototypes, tooling, fixtures, sand casting patterns, thermoforming molds, and end-use parts. Additionally, 3D Systems will showcase an advanced tool in its investment casting portfolio.

Additive Industries | #433104

Additive Industries will showcase its unique MetalFab 300 Flex system. The MetalFab 300 Flex is designed to make metal additive manufacturing more accessible than ever before. An industry first, it’s the only printer that lets users increase the build area on demand, giving users the option to invest in extra size or capacity when they need it. The 300 Flex is built on the Dutch manufacturer’s laser powder bed technology with more than 1 million production hours and counting, in what it describes as its most versatile, upgradeable, and affordable printer to date. Designed to lower the barrier to entry without compromising on features, Additive Industries believes the 300 Flex empowers users to grow and ‘respond to new opportunities without taking on unnecessary structural costs.’

× Expand Additive Industries Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex

BigRep | #433335

After recently becoming a publicly traded company, BigRep says it is eager to showcase its latest offerings to the market in North America. The Germany-founded 3D printing company recently unveiled two new large-format 3D printers, the VIIO 250 and ALTRA 280, at RAPID + TCT. The VIIO 250 is a fully automated 3D printer designed for continuous industrial manufacturing across various sectors, while the ALTRA 280 enables the use of high-performance materials to produce high-quality, intricate parts with precision and dependability. Visitors to the booth will be able to see the VIIO 250 in action.