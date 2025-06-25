Inkbit launches Cyclic Olefin Thermosets low-loss dielectric materials for the additive manufacture of mmWave applications

× Expand Inkbit

Inkbit has launched the Cyclic Olefin Thermosets (COT) class of low-loss dielectric materials, which the company says are particularly well suited to mmWave applications.

This, Inkbit says, marks its official entry into the antenna systems and wave-guiding component market. The company hopes the materials will help to offer a 'powerful alternative' to traditional manufacturing Gradient Index (GRIN) lenses, waveguides and beam-steering structures, with next-gen RF and microwave components for the telecom, aerospace and defence industries listed among the suitable applications.

Traditionally, GRIN lenses and dielectric components require multi-step manufacturing, precision machining, or complex assembly of stacked layers, with each step introducing the potential for variability and imperfections that could reduce electromagnetic performance. Inkbit is instead putting forward an offering that enables the components to be printed as monolithic parts. This, the company says, eliminates manual assembly and achieves tight control over dielectric gradients and geometries. COT is also said to deliver a combination of low dielectric loss, thermal stability, and mechanical strength - a 'long-missing' combination in additive manufacturing.

Other benefits of the new Inkbit offering, according to the company, include high print resolution, multi-material compatibility, GRIN lensing validated up to 90 GHz, and the auto generation of GRIN lattices via Inkbit Construct.

“When coupled with our platform, which scales seamlessly from prototyping to production, this class of materials will enable rapid innovation,” said David Marini, CEO of Inkbit. “Opening paths for faster, cost effective iteration, and end-use production across the radio frequency and microwave market space.”

“Limitations around existing material options and manufacturing processes has meant complex dielectric structures have mostly been an academic curiosity for antenna engineers,” added Scott Twiddy, Materials R&D Lead at Inkbit. “We look to change that at Inkbit, with this new class of low-loss polymer that can be processed in high-resolution at a production scale. Engineers can iterate quickly without compromising on performance, utilising the same materials and process for both development and production.”