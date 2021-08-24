Inkbit opens new 38,000-square-foot headquarters

× Expand Inkbit factory

Inkbit has announced the opening of its new 38,000-square-foot headquarters in Medford, Massachusetts following the closing of its Series B funding round last month.

Boasting upgraded systems and more space, Inkbit will expand operational capacity where it will build and supply its Inkbit Vista 3D printing platform. Previously, Inkbit was based in a 6,000-square-foot facility.

Within its new home, Inkbit has dedicated floor space to system assembly, materials research and hardware research and development. There is also an 8,100-square-foot area designated for the ‘Digital Factory’ with its own dedicated power and air lines for thorough testing and development of 3D printed parts, materials and hardware. Meanwhile, 3,370 square-foot has been designated to a materials lab, which is equipped with a wide variety of industrial equipment, such as fume hoods and tensile testers, and will be used for safe material formulation, chemistry work and hardware fabrication and testing.

“Inkbit is beginning a new stage of growth and we are enthralled with our new operational space,” commented Davide Marini, CEO and co-founder of Inkbit. “This new office provides us with the ability to shift our internal focuses to growing our team and supplying customers with the tools necessary to continue our story of innovation. With the new office, Inkbit can continue its mission to be a driving force in the future of additive manufacturing.”

Spun out of MIT in 2017, Inkbit launched its multi-material 3D printing technology with closed-loop feedback control in February. Since then, Marini has spoken to TCT about Inkbit's flagship technology, the US Air Force has awarded the company a $1.7m contract and Eric Bert has been appointed to lead the commercialisation efforts of the Inkbit Vista, which have been further boosted by the opening of Inkbit's new headquarters.

