Inslogic 3D exhibited various filaments and resins at TCT Asia 2025

× Expand Inslogic 3D Inslogic 3D at TCT Asia 2025.

Inslogic 3D showcased a range of filaments and resins designed for industrial, prototyping, and specialised applications at TCT Asia 2025. The high-performance, engineering-grade 3D printing materials provider exhibited its PA6-CF & PA12-CF, ABS FR V0, PC-ABS, and Nylon PA6/66 materials in Shanghai. Each material is tailored to meet the strength, durability, and precision requirements needed in demanding applications.

The company also exhibited a range of resins designed for detailed prototyping, high-temperature resistance, and industrial-strength applications. This helps the materials meet users’ reliability and precision requirements in resin-based 3D printing.

Additionally, Inslogic 3D noted that the addition of an interactive 3D-printed Tetris Challenge was a particular event highlight. The 40 cm-tall structure was constructed entirely using Inslogic materials.

× Expand Inslogic 3D Inslogic 3D's interactive tetris game at TCT Asia 2025.

About Inslogic 3D’s materials:

PA6-CF & PA12-CF: Carbon fibre-reinforced nylon filaments provide the strength, rigidity, and heat resistance needed in structural and load-bearing components.

Carbon fibre-reinforced nylon filaments provide the strength, rigidity, and heat resistance needed in structural and load-bearing components. ABS FR V0: This flame-retardant ABS meets stringent safety requirements, making it ideal for demanding fire-resistant and durability applications.

This flame-retardant ABS meets stringent safety requirements, making it ideal for demanding fire-resistant and durability applications. PC-ABS: Balancing heat resistance and mechanical performance, this tough, impact-resistant thermoplastic blend, is ideal for industrial-grade applications.

Balancing heat resistance and mechanical performance, this tough, impact-resistant thermoplastic blend, is ideal for industrial-grade applications. Nylon PA6/66: Known for its chemical resistance and durability, this versatile, high-strength material is widely used in engineering and manufacturing environments.

At TCT Asia, Inslogic 3D saw engineers, manufacturers, and industry professionals learn more about the company’s 3D printing materials and how they can work in real-world use cases. Event attendees learnt about material performance, application advantages, and print optimisation.