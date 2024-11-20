Interspectral reaffirms collaboration with EOS innovating AM quality assurance

× Expand Interspectral Interspectral reaffirms collaboration with EOS

Interspectral has announced the extension of its collaboration with EOS. The partnership that began in 2023 aims to innovate quality assurance within additive manufacturing (AM) while also enhancing the duo’s integrated technologies.

Interspectral’s AM Explorer quality assurance software is now fully compatible with all of the EOS M 290 1kW, EOS M 300-4 1kW, and EOS M 400 machines, advancing the quality monitoring and data management capabilities of these machines. Additionally, the partnership sees the integration of AM Explorer with EOSCONNECT, helping users to streamline data management processes and access real-time process monitoring and part analysis. Leveraging AM Explorer’s detect, visualise, and analyse capabilities, users can receive support across the entire AM process.

“We see great synergies between Interspectral and EOS. Our combined technologies, particularly EOS’s Smart Fusion and AM Explorer, score high on sustainability ratings by optimising resource use throughout the entire print process,” Isabelle Hachette, CEO of Interspectral. “This partnership empowers customers to achieve greater precision while reducing waste, furthering sustainability efforts in the AM industry.”

Mirco Schöpf, Product Line Manager Software at EOS, added, “This partnership with Interspectral marks a major step forward in AM quality assurance. The integration of AM Explorer is possible due to our open data interfaces and works seamlessly, enabling our customers to streamline processes and benefit from unparalleled insights into their additive manufacturing operations.”

Interspectral and EOS are demonstrating the impact of the pair’s Smart Fusion and AM Explorer technologies on the quality and reliability of printing a complex space engine combustion part. Find out more at Interspectral’s stand at Formnext (19-22 November) in Hall 11.1, Booth B38 or at EOS’ stand in Hall 11.1, Booth D41.