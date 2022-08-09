Intrepid Automation launches "Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing" program to introduce high-school students to AM and engineering

Intrepid Automation Flyer

Intrepid Automation, a provider of industrial manufacturing solutions, has announced a new partnership with Greater Than Tech (GTT), a non-profit organisation focusing on immersing girls and underserved youth to STEM and business to offer a free four-day summer camp at the University of San Diego.

The “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” program is open to San Diego high school students and will introduce participants to additive manufacturing methods, 3D printing technology and engineering basics for industrial manufacturing.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the students present, and hoping to spark interest in manufacturing as a career,” said Maddi Stadtmueller, Senior Chemical Applications Engineer at Intrepid Automation.

“Near and dear to my heart is being intentional with opportunities to open doors to young women of colour to STEM and entrepreneurship,” said Stan Kottke, Vice President and General Manager of Aerostructures for Collins Aerospace. “Collins Aerospace looks forward to continuing to create pathways such as this one to introduce and develop our future workforce.”

Girls will learn computer aided design basics, create and test 3D printed parts, and showcase their designs on August 19, the final day of camp.

GTT aim to create the next generation of innovative technology leaders by introducing girls and underserved students to immersive educational programs. The organisation states that it is committed to instilling the importance of self-efficacy, teamwork and an entrepreneurial mindset in all its STEM programming.

Intrepid Automation develops technology solutions for sustainable manufacturing. Producing less waste and a smaller carbon footprint is important to the company when producing end-use parts through their AM process.

Collins Aerospace, a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industry, is also involved in the programme. The company has been busy in the past month, with a new centre opening in North Carolina, and expansion of a centre in Iowa.

