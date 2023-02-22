IperionX appoints Harold Sears as Additive Manufacturing Senior Advisor

IperionX

IperionX Limited has announced the appointment of Harold Sears as Additive Manufacturing Senior Advisor.

Sears’ appointment as Senior Advisor will increase IperionX’s technical capability to rapidly additively manufacture high-quality, low cost prototype and production titanium components for advanced industries according to the company.

Sears brings over three decades of experience in rapid manufacturing technologies, including 29 years in additive manufacturing. His career includes time spent at Ford Motor Company, where he held the role of Technical Leader of Ford’s Additive Manufacturing Technologies, and led a large team of additive manufacturing engineers, specialists, and operators to accelerate the integration of additive manufacturing technologies into Ford’s manufacturing environment.

Sears has experience in scaling additive manufacturing technologies for high-volume automotive production parts and to deliver rapid prototypes for new product development and manufacturing tooling try-outs.

The role Sears will play at IperionX will include guiding the expansion of IperionX’s additive manufacturing capabilities across a range of production capabilities across a range of production modalities.

A large number of leading companies in the automotive, consumer electronic, bicycle and defence sectors are accelerating the use of additive manufacturing to improve sustainability, reduce long lead times and to rapidly produce large volumes of low cost, complex parts.

Anastasios Arima, Co-Founder and CEO of IperionX, said: “I am pleased to announce the addition of Harold Sears to the IperionX team as our Additive Manufacturing Senior Advisor. Harold brings a wealth of industry-leading experience and expertise, having spent over 32 years leading additive manufacturing programs at Ford Motor Company, which is particularly notable given that initial development of IperionX’s patented titanium technologies were funded via the U.S. Department of Energy for light-weighting across the U.S. automotive industry, with support from Ford.

“Harold’s deep knowledge and extensive experience across the additive manufacturing field will be invaluable as we scale our breakthrough sustainable titanium technologies for advanced industries.”

Sears added: “I am excited to be working with IperionX to develop market leading in-house additive manufacturing capabilities. Their patented titanium technologies offer a valuable competitive advantage to customers that need to rapidly innovate with additive manufacturing, but at lower cost and lower environmental impact. I look forward to assisting with building a world-class additive manufacturing division that will offer customers innovative and sustainable titanium components on shorter timeframes.”

IperionX recently announced that it has partnered with Carver Pump, offering its titanium technologies for the additive manufacturing of titanium pump components for the U.S. Navy.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.