Japanese e-commerce company DMM.com Group selects AMFG to streamline AM operations for customers

AMFG has announced the commencement of a new partnership with DMM.com, a Japan-based e-commerce group with a range of subsidiary businesses and close to 40 million members according to the company.

The new connection will drive DMM.com’s initiative to streamline large-scale AM operations, as AMFG enters the Japanese market for the first time. AMFG’s solution will be incorporated into DMM.make, an online 3D printing service that serves 70,000 customers on both an individual and enterprise basis.

The website offers a platform to create 3D models and sell them on an electronic marketplace. It supports a range of 3D printing technologies, as well as an array of 26 potential materials.

Prior to entering the partnership with AMFG, DMM.com’s operations had been leaning on an MES developed in house. According to the company, this platform proved ‘consistently difficult’ to use, and fell below efficiency standards required for large-scale operations.

The company said it made the decision to shift its approach and seek out a SaaS solution as part of a year-long restructuring initiative. It said that AMFG’s product adaptability caught its attention, as the company did not want to lose the ordering portal in the process of introducing a new MES.

DMM Senior Manager Yuki Terashita said: “We compared multiple vendors for the introduction of MES, and we found AMFG’s interface was the most intuitive and easy to understand. In addition, AMFG was fast in action to update our request on their system during the validation process, which is essential for MES in additive manufacturing as its technology is being updated frequently.”

Eleonore Caby, AMFG’s Enterprise Business Development Director, added: “The opportunity to work with DMM.com is a milestone success for AMFG, demonstrating our ability to succeed with a true enterprise leader in the Japanese market. The thoroughness of DMM’s process, assessing every competitor in the industry and opting for AMFG, validated our solution as best-in-class, and HP’s adoption of AMFG in their DFactory facility in Barcelona provided a perfect endorsement for DMM.”

Earlier in 2023, AMFG announced a collaboration with AME-3D to fortify vacuum casting and AM production.

