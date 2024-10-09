Joe Allison recognised for pivotal role in additive manufacturing industry with AMUG Innovators Award

Expand AMUG Joe Allison

3D printing veteran Joe Allison will be presented with the Innovators Award at the 2025 Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference in recognition of what has been described as his "pivotal role" within the 3D printing industry.

Allison, principal of 3D Ventures and CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, has been active in the additive manufacturing space for 34 years, having contributed to 12 patented advancements in stereolithography, alongside enhancements to software, process and technology, and served as CEO to companies including Solid Concepts, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, Evolve Additive Solutions, and Gentle Giant Studios.

Allison said, “I was in the CAD/CAM world when I saw a 3D printer for the first time. I immediately called my recruiter because I wanted to work for that business. That’s how I got my start at 3D Systems in 1988 as a process development engineer. And that was the launching pad of my whole career.”

Allison joins a short list of past Innovator Award recipients including Chuck Hull, Scott Crump, Carl Deckard, Fried Vancraen, Gideon Levy, Hans Langer, Andy Christensen, Diana Kalisz, and Greg Morris. As it tradition at the AMUG Conference, Allison will feature on stage in the Innovators Showcase, an annual fireside chat style interview that's designed to get to know the person behind the innovation and share their experiences in the industry.

Shannon VanDeren, AMUG’s President, said, “Joe Allison has played a pivotal role in the industry over more than three decades. AMUG is recognising him with this award for his impact on the industry and its users. That impact extends back to the earliest days of the technology, and his continued contributions of knowledge and input carry us further with each day.”

Allison began his AM career at 3D Systems in 1988 and in 1993, founded his own company, one of the first 3D printing service bureaus, Solid Concepts. From there, Allison contributed to the world’s first automated support generation software, Bridgeworks for stereolithography and the first universal CAD viewer, SolidView. The company became the first third-party supplier to Boeing for flight-certified Selective Laser Sintering parts, and championed the use of QuickCast for investment casting patterns and Direct Metal Laser Sintering for prototyping and production. In 2014, Solid Concepts had grown into world’s largest supplier of 3D printed parts, and was acquired by Stratasys where Allison served as CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing and Executive Vice President of Stratasys.

Bruce LeMaster, AMUG’s Director at Large, said, “Joe has been a role model for me since I entered the industry in 1996. On my first trip to Valencia for training at 3D Systems, I slipped away to visit Joe and his team at Solid Concepts. I was blown away by his expertise and willingness to share. Since then, he has always been willing to help out and give advice when asked. He is truly deserving of the AMUG Innovators Award.”

After Stratasys, Allison co-founded 3D Ventures, a venture capital group which has seeded over a dozen startups in the 3D printing space. Today he is also Chairman of the Board for Evolve Additive Solutions, and most recently, took on the role of CEO at Gentle Giant Studios, the California-based 3D technologies studio serving the film and entertainment industry.

The AMUG Conference will be held March 30 – April 3, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Registration is open now.