Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing continues growth with installation of two more metal 3D printers

× Expand Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing KAM manufacturing floor at the North Carolina facility

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) continues to accelerate its integrated advanced manufacturing growth with the installation of two large platform EOS M400-4 metal additive printers. This brings the total number of AM machines at the company’s North Carolina facility to 20.

The company's in-house 3D printer fleet now includes five large-format EOS systems, alongside multiple midsize machines.

“One of the biggest challenges to our industry is in building end-user confidence in the manufacturing supply chain,” said Brad Keselowski, Owner and Founder of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing. “The rapid growth in both volume and size of additively manufactured parts must be answered with a corresponding increase in machine bandwidth, material availability, and finishing capability.”

KAM has reiterated its commitment towards responding to this challenge within the additive manufacturing industry. The company says the new installation speaks to the commitment to keep pace with industry and customer needs.

The increase in large-format printers parallels the recent surge in industry demand for large metal hypersonic parts, heat exchangers, turbomachinery and monolithic components designed for space, aerospace and defence applications.

In an effort to address this recent surge, KAM has balanced its fleet of twenty large and mid-size additive machines alongside twelve multi-axis CNC machine tools for an integrated advanced manufacturing supply chain.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.