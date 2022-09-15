Kevton Technologies acquires seven Sapphire 3D printers from Velo3D

× Expand Velo3D Kevton Technologies and Velo3D at IMTS 2022

At IMTS 2022, Velo3D announced Kevton Technologies, a subsidiary of Houston-based contract manufacturer Kevton Industries, has acquired seven of its Sapphire metal 3D printers.

The purchase is one of the largest order for Velo3D from a contract manufacturer and will make Kevton Technologies one of the top suppliers of additively manufactured parts relying on Velo3D’s laser powder bed fusion technology.

“Our team is seeing a strong trend towards additive manufacturing, especially within the aerospace industry, and our partnership with Velo3D will help us maintain our leadership position as a provider of manufactured parts within all of our key industries,” said Kevin Nguyen, Kevton Technologies President.

Kevton Technologies offers various manufacturing services including CNC turning, CNC milling, coordinate measuring machine inspections, wire EDM, and other finishing services.

“Additive manufacturing is seeing extensive growth right now and we’ve only scratched the surface of the adoption we expect to see over the next decade,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D CEO. “Companies with the foresight to acquire additive manufacturing technology now will be much better positioned to grow their market share in the coming years. We’re thrilled to be working with Kevton Technologies to help them establish themselves as a provider of mission-critical, additively manufactured parts.”

Since the debut of Velo3D’s AM technology, it has been adopted by a number of industrial customers, with particular interest coming from with the aerospace industry with companies such as Launcher, SpaceX, Hermeus, Lockheed Martin, and Aerojet Rocketdyne using its 'support-free' additive manufacturing technology to build complex designs.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.