LEHVOSS prioritises FGF 3D printing with LUVOPRINT launch

LEHVOSS has launched its new dedicated product line of high-performing materials for fused granulate fabrication (FGF), LUVOPRINT. 3D printing process utilises granules instead of powders or filaments. The new material product line will be used to manufacture components, moulds, jigs, and fixtures in various applications ranging from materials for structural applications under ambient conditions to materials for moulds for curing composites.

The new materials have been designed to optimise the printing process across a variety of applications. LEHVOSS hopes to help manufacturers move away from traditional manufacturing to 3D printing, the company’s solutions help with cost efficiency and reproducibility of 3D printing in serial production applications.

The LUVOPRINT portfolio products are based on the following four grades:

Eco PC/ABS : Dimensional stability, processability, low carbon footprint.

: Dimensional stability, processability, low carbon footprint. Eco PA6: High impact resistance, improved abrasion and wear resistance, low carbon footprint.

High impact resistance, improved abrasion and wear resistance, low carbon footprint. Eco PPS: Flame retardant, high-level chemical resistant, low carbon footprint.

Flame retardant, high-level chemical resistant, low carbon footprint. PESU: Flame retardant, improved mechanical strength, enhanced thermal stability.

LEHVOSS intends to continually expand its LUVOPRINT product line with more grades undergoing testing.