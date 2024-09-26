Lithoz unveils ceramic 3D printer with biggest build volume yet

× Expand Lithoz CeraFab System S320

Lithoz has announced it will launch its next ceramic additive manufacturing system with a build capacity that’s five times larger than its flagship CeraFab S65 3D printer.

While standing at the same size as the S65, the new CeraFab System S320 features its biggest build platform to date at 245 x 130 x 320 mm and is geared towards the serial production of mid-size technical ceramic parts.

The system is built on the Lithoz’s signature Lithography based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) process and offers a resolution of 60 µm and a 4K projection system.

The S320 will launch at Formnext alongside a range of ceramics applications including filters, casting cores for more efficient turbine blades, and semiconductor components. This will include single segments of a 380 mm diameter alumina gas distribution ring from Alumina Systems, which leverages a lightweight and thin-walled structure, afforded by Lithoz’s LCM technology, to perform more effectively than those produced via conventional methods. Visitors will also be able to get a first look at a duplicate of a 3D printed, world-first, subperiosteal jaw implant, which was printed in zirconia and successfully implanted earlier this year.

Lithoz's ceramic 3D printers have been adopted by various industries from healthcare to government, with sales of its machines increasing by 30% throughout 2023 compared with the previous year. In July, Sandia National Laboratories installed its second Lithoz machine, while the UK’s Manufacturing Technology Centre installed its own CeraFab S65 in an effort to drive ceramic 3D printing for industrial end users in the UK.