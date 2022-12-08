Lockheed Martin and Sintavia team up to advance metal additive manufacturing

× Expand Lockheed Martin - YouTube

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sintavia have announced a collaboration to expand the research of metal additive manufacturing opportunities as an alternative to castings and forgings.

According to the companies, additive manufacturing has the capability to improve efficiencies in existing castings and forgings supply chains, and provide parts with a higher level of detail and greater design opportunities.

Sintavia is a 3D printing supplier to Lockheed Martin and supports several programmes in the manufacture and production of metal additive parts. The new collaboration will explore additional AM technology areas, including laser powder bed fusion, electron beam-directed energy deposition and friction stir AM.

This enhanced relationship builds on the White House's “AM Forward” initiative which was announced by President Biden in May of this year. AM Forward is a voluntary compact aimed at strengthening U.S. supply chains by supporting U.S-based suppliers’ adoption of additive manufacturing.

Read more: The 3D printing industry responds to Biden Administration's AM Forward initiative

“Sintavia and Lockheed Martin are committed to improving the capability, agility and competitiveness of the defence industrial supply base,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Lockheed Martin seeks to identify and streamline manufacturing inefficiencies.”

David Tatro, Vice President for Operations Process Transformation at Lockheed Martin, said: “Lockheed Martin’s collaboration with Sintavia demonstrates our dedication to the White House’s AM Forward campaign in reducing overall operating costs and strengthening our domestic supply chain, efforts that are in line with our 21st Century Security vision.”

Sintavia recently announced the development of proprietary material parameters for a high-performance niobium alloy, for use in rocket, jet, and satellite propulsion applications.

