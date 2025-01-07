Lynxter announces strategic partnership with 3Deus Dynamics

Expand Lynxter

Lynxter and 3Deus Dynamics have entered a strategic partnership which sees the companies combine their respective silicone 3D printing and dynamic moulding technology.

The two companies will soon be releasing an optional feature on the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 solution, which will allow users to leverage 3Deus Dynamics’ dynamic moulding technology.

Dynamic moulding technology is a multi-patented process that involves the automated deposition of material into a bed of powder. It is said to combine the benefits of material extrusion 3D printing with ‘the gravity-defying advantages of the granular medium’ to allow material to hold its shape during printing without the need for additional support structures.

3Deus Dynamics says the technology can be used to produce highly complex parts, while also enabling the creation of composites with new properties by incorporating powders into the extruded material. Potential applications are said to include models for surgical planning, training and testing, conductive seals, flexible fire-resistant parts and parts for electromagnetic shielding.

Lynxter says the new S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 solution developed in partnership with 3Deus Dynamics will include a tray adapter kit, a bundle of silicone material and compatible support powder, print profiles to download via the HUB, a design guide, and resources and dedicated support hours provided by experts from both companies.

The 3Deus Dynamics production centre and Lynxter Application Centre will both be offering the new solution, catering for feasibility studies, co-development projects and serial production orders.

Have you entered this year's TCT Awards? Submissions for the 2025 edition of the industry's annual celebration of 3D printing and additive manufacturing excellence are open until January 22nd. To find out more and enter your AM technology or application, visit tctawards.com.