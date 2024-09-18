Made Smarter calls for UK manufacturers to open doors to schools & colleges for National Manufacturing Day

Made Smarter is calling for UK manufacturers to open their factories to schools, colleges and local communities for National Manufacturing Day on September 26.

The government-funded, industry-backed programme, which helps manufacturers connect with technology and skills, is involved in events across the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and Humber.

Run by trade body Make UK, and now in its third year, National Manufacturing Day (NMD24) has become a national celebration of UK manufacturing and a chance to raise the sector's profile. Businesses are encouraged to sign up for a UK-wide ‘open house’, allowing members of the public to experience first-hand what manufacturers do, how they make some of our most loved household brands, and how they use the most cutting-edge technology.

With manufacturing vacancies high, the labour pool shrinking and makers needing help finding recruits with the right skills, NMD24 is a golden opportunity to demonstrate potential careers and jobs on offer, from engineering and robotics to data analysis and innovation.

Donna Edwards, Director for Made Smarter North West, commented: “I am delighted that Made Smarter and manufacturers involved in our adoption programme are demonstrating support for Make UK’s campaign. NMD24 aligns perfectly with the programme’s ambitions to help SME manufacturers achieve their digital transformation with a people-led approach and using technology as a tool. It is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate UK manufacturing and emphasise the role of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to encourage more students to pursue these subjects, something Made Smarter is passionate about.

“By opening their factories, which are normally closed to the public, it is the perfect opportunity for manufacturers to showcase the huge progress that has been made from the traditional oily rag image towards the smart modern factory. I would encourage more manufacturers to join the campaign.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, added: “National Manufacturing Day is a really exciting day where the whole manufacturing sector will come together to celebrate the amazing things that Britain designs and makes. Britain’s manufacturing companies are at the forefront of global renewable technology development and some of the most innovative engineering developments seen anywhere around the world. This is a sector with amazing opportunities and we hope this third National Manufacturing Day will give people who have never had the chance to see inside their local businesses just what is going on and the opportunities available to them.”

Elsewhere in the country, Made Smarter Yorkshire and Humber are hosting workshops demonstrating the benefits of better data capture and management, as well as how manufacturers can unlock innovation through new technology. Made Smarter is also holding a special LinkedIn Live to celebrate the programme's impact nationwide. The bite-sized broadcast will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 12pm.

To learn more about how to get involved visit nationalmanufacturingday.org or visit madesmarter.uk/resources/blog-how-made-smarter-is-celebrating-national-manufacturing-day-2024/