Made Smarter launches £1 million support for advanced technology adoption in SMEs

Made Smarter has announced the launch of an additional £1 million in funding to support SMEs in the North West, UK with their adoption of advanced technologies, including additive manufacturing (AM).

The Government-backed digital adoption programme, which has been driving digital transformation in the region since 2018 and has funded 334 technology projects to date, is offering match-funded grants of up to £20,000 to help SMEs adopt technologies including AM, robotics, automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Donna Edwards, Programme Director for Made Smarter North West, said: “We are now entering our seventh year of equipping North West manufacturers with the know-how and confidence to embrace the next industrial revolution. Through expert support and funding, we’re enabling businesses to unlock productivity, accelerate growth, decarbonise operations, and create high-value, future-ready jobs.

“The industrial landscape is evolving rapidly, and digital transformation is no longer optional. We encourage any manufacturer that hasn’t yet started their journey to take the first step.”

Businesses who register to the programme will be given access to a suite of support including fully funded technology advice, digital roadmap development, leadership and skills training, and student placement opportunities. Made Smarter’s investments are expected to increase the region’s GVA by £242 million, create 1,300 new jobs and upskill 2,500 existing roles.

Several UK additive manufacturing-focused companies have already benefitted from Made Smarter funding. Back in October, Additive Manufacturing Solutions, FDM Digital Solutions and Fusion Implants each secured backing from the programme to enable investment in new technologies.