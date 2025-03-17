Mantle software update increase production throughput by up to 20%

× Expand Elite Mold Engineering/Mantle This complex injection mould core from Elite Mold & Engineering is an example of an insert produced with Mantle that eliminates all sinker EDM. Mantle’s software update allows Elite Mold & Engineering to print this insert 17% faster than previously.

Mantle has introduced a software update that is said to increase production throughput by up to 20%.

The company also suggests the update will deliver enhanced surface finish on downfacing surfaces, allowing manufacturers to create tooling components that go 'directly to moulding with even fewer post-processing requirements' to further reduce lead times and labour costs.

"Implementing Mantle's Automated Toolmaking System has been transformative for our operations at Elite Mold," said Paul Patrash, CEO of Elite Mold & Engineering. "The technology has enabled us to significantly increase our production capacity while simultaneously reducing lead times for our customers. One of the most substantial benefits has been the dramatic reduction in our reliance on sinker EDM machines, which has streamlined our workflow and improved our operational efficiency. With this latest software update delivering up to 20% faster printing speeds, we can produce precision tooling even more quickly than before, further expanding the overall capacity of our toolroom. In today's competitive manufacturing environment, Mantle's technology provides us with a critical edge that directly translates to better service for our clients."

Mantle has also reported several new users of its additive manufacturing technology, with Edwards Lifesciences and Intricon, two medical device manufacturers, both integrating Mantle's TrueShape technology into their toolmaking operations. Injection molders Elite Mold & Engineering, Four Square/TRE, along with injection moldmaker Buss Precision Mold, also now provide their customers with access to Mantle’s automated toolmaking system.

Last year, Mantle raised $20 million in Series C funding round, with CEO Ted Sorom discussing the development on the Additive Insight podcast in October.