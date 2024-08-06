Manuevo acquires Shapeways' assets and takes over team and operations in Eindhoven

Shapeways’ former operations in Eindhoven are set to be operational again following the acquisition of its assets out of Dutch bankruptcy.

According to a post on LinkedIn, the 3D printing service provider's Eindhoven team, together with two co-founders, have successfully acquired its assets and will operate under a new name Manuevo.

Last month, Shapeways ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy ‘after considering all strategic alternatives.’ The company was founded in 2007 and quickly became a go-to marketplace and service provider for 3D printing. In April 2021, Shapeways was among those to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company but was hit with a NYSE noncompliance notice last year, and transferred its listing to the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The new venture is being described as ‘the evolution of Shapeways’ and is said to offer a full suite of additive manufacturing solutions from prototyping to mass production with technologies including selective laser sintering, HP's Multi Jet Fusion, binder jetting, stereolithography, multi-jet printing, DLP and direct metal laser sintering. The post said the service expected to restart its European manufacturing capabilities in the Netherlands on August 5th and assured customers in the US, UK and EU that they ‘will receive their orders without incurring import duties.’

Orders can currently be placed via email but Manuevo said existing customers would soon be able to re-establish their APIs. It's also working to relaunch its self-serve option.