Mark Norfolk steps down as Fabrisonic CEO

Fabrisonic President & CEO Mark Norfolk has announced his departure from the metal additive manufacturing company.

Norfolk revealed he would be stepping down from his positions at the end of August on LinkedIn. The company is yet to announce his replacement.

Fabrisonic is a US-based firm that has commercialised a patented metal additive manufacturing process that leans on CNC machining to help shape parts. Ultrasonic additive manufacturing uses vibrations to weld successive layers of metal foil together to build up solid metal components. It integrates this room temperature ultrasonic welding of foil with CNC machining to shape internal and external geometries, with a patented ultrasonic print head integrated into 3-axis mills. The technology is said to 'seamlessly transition' between additive and subtractive manufacturing, enabling the production of customised parts.

This process, the company says, is suitable for the manufacture of heat exchangers, thermal management applications, and parts that require electrical conductivity. The technology is also suitable for materials R&D, serial production and part repairs.

Announcing his departure from the company, Norfolk said: "Fabrisonic started with a groundbreaking 3D printing technology that produces metal parts without melting the metal—a concept that, in the early days, was a solution in search of a problem. Over the past 13 years, Fabrisonic has made remarkable strides, with our parts now found on rockets, in orbit, and in high-volume production, with one application producing over 35 million parts last year. This success is a testament to the dedication and ingenuity of the entire Fabrisonic team, both past and present, who have overcome challenges that once seemed insurmountable.

"The life of a startup executive often appears glamorous on social media, with amazing trips, meetings with industry leaders, and exciting public announcements. However, the reality includes missed family moments, around-the-clock meetings/calls, and countless hours spent worrying about making payroll. Despite the highs and lows, my time with Fabrisonic has been filled with personal and professional growth, laughter, (some pain), and a lifetime of stories to share."