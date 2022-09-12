Markforged introduces smooth TPU 95A for high quality, flexible 3D printed parts

× Expand Markforged New flexible material

Markforged today has announced the addition of Smooth TPU 95A to its portfolio of materials. The company says that the new, rubber-like material provides manufacturers with an efficient way to easily and reliably make high-quality, flexible parts on demand in low-to-medium volumes.

Markforged can now offer versatility in the ability to create customised, flexible parts with high geometric fidelity, which is critical in creating fine-feature details. It says that manufacturers now have a better way to make flexible parts additively for design validation, production line tooling, speciality production, aftermarket spares and replacement parts.

Smooth TPU 95A is used in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, electronics, energy, industrial equipment and more.

“Following the launch of Precise PLA earlier this year, Markforged is once again extending the capabilities of The Digital Forge with the introduction of Smooth TPU 95A, and the new ability to reliably and easily print high-quality, flexible parts on demand with stunning surface finish,” said Shai Terem, Markforged President and CEO. “The launch of our new material represents yet another step forward in our commitment to innovation that lives up to the Markforged brand promise of extreme precision and high quality on a simple-to-use platform.”

It is often a struggle in 3D printing to print flexible materials, with few systems being able to produce viable end-use parts with the consistency and mechanical properties for production. Markforged states that the Digital Forge platform is designed to overcome challenges for manufacturers that have in the past struggled to produce flexible parts.

Brian Burkhardt, Central Virginia VA Health Care System Clinical Rehabilitation Engineer said: “With Smooth TPU 95A, we are able to create parts in a material that is a better fit for our patients and their needs, allowing us to do things we couldn’t do before. Whether we are working on a prosthetic or stylus holder, the flexible nature of this new material gives us more capabilities to provide an elegant solution for our patients, making their lives easier.”

The stylus holder is designed as a wrist strap with a slot to help veterans with limited hand dexterity to securely hold a writing implement, stylus or similar device. This design is one that benefits from the implementation of Smooth TPA 95A. Burkhardt’s team is able to tailor unique designs for each individual.

Smooth TPU 95A is compatible with the Mark Two (Gen 2) and Onyx Pro (Gen 2) printers, the company also expects it to be available on the X7 (Gen 2) printers that are equipped with the latest A3648 extruder later this year.

Markforged recently acquired metal binder jetting firm Digital Metal in a mixed offering deal, expanding its metal AM capabilities.

