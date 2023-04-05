Markforged moves into new Global Headquarters

× Expand Markforged

Markforged has announced it has completed the transition to its new 120,000-square-foot Global Headquarters at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The new Markforged Global Headquarters is said to be able to accommodate more than 500 employees. It also includes space for an interactive product showroom and state-of-the-art engineering labs.

With the move to the new HQ, Markforged is bringing together employees who had previously been split between a corporate headquarters and engineering facility in Watertown, Massachusetts. The facility is now home to Markforged’s corporate, commercial, and engineering teams, 'increasing interdepartmental synergy and customer service by enabling more communication between teams.' By housing its team under one roof, the company believes it will foster better internal collaboration and accelerate the development of its hardware, software and materials products.

“This move is a significant milestone for Markforged,” commented Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “It will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge technology and solutions faster than ever before so that our manufacturing customers around the world can rely on us for mission critical part production right on their factory floors.”

“We are thrilled to have our entire metro Boston team in one location, as this will foster a stronger sense of community and collaboration. Not only can we be more efficient but our new home gives us the room to have fun and be with each other more often,” added Dorit Liberman, Chief Human Resources Officer of Markforged. “We believe that this move will enhance our ability to foster our ‘One Team’ culture as we continue to grow.”

Earlier this week, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware issued a ruling that eliminated four patents and 20 patent infringement claims originally asserted by Continuous Composites against Markforged in July 2021.

