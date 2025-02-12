Materialise opens Aerospace Competence Center in Delft, Netherlands

Expand Materialise

Materialise has opened an Aerospace Competence Center in the Aerospace Innovation Hub in Delft, Netherlands.

The company has previously delivered more than 500,000 3D-printed aerospace parts, with about 4,000 different types of parts printed per year, and has launched the Aerospace Competence Center to connect startups, students, academics, government and industry professionals in a city considered to be a European powerhouse.

Materialise believes itself to be among the largest AM service providers for aerospace, supporting the entire aerospace value chain, from OEMs to airlines and MROs to supplier tiers. It holds a comprehensive set of flight-ready accreditations, including Production Organization Approval (POA) from EASA and EN 9100 certified manufacturing for flying parts.

With the launch of the Aerospace Competence Center, Materialise and @TU Delft will collaborate on projects where students and researchers can gain hands-on experience with AM while advancing developments in sustainable aviation. Materialise joins industry giants Airbus and Collins Aerospace, among others, at the Hub.

“The opening of our new Aerospace Competence Center aligns with our commitment to support the aerospace industry through more than three decades of experience in additive manufacturing and software solutions, as well as our pioneering role in producing certified parts,” said Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, CEO of Materialise. “By joining this selective aerospace network, we can strengthen our capabilities, expand partnerships, and enable other aerospace leaders in this hub to accelerate innovation and explore new possibilities with AM.”

"We are proud to welcome Materialise to Delft, a city where innovation and collaboration thrive," added Vice Mayor Maaike Zwart of the City of Delft. "By joining the Aerospace Innovation Hub, Materialise strengthens our dynamic Aerospace Delta ecosystem and the Innovation District Delft, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in 3D printing and sustainable aviation. I’m truly excited to see the partnerships, ideas, and innovations that will grow from your presence here. Together, we are shaping the future of technology."

Henri Werij, Dean of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering TU Delft, offered: "At TU Delft, our mission is to create impact for a better society through education, research, life-long learning, and innovation. With the Aerospace Innovation Hub we support this mission by accelerating innovations and bringing them to market. The arrival of Materialise at the Hub marks an exciting step toward deeper collaboration and new opportunities to drive additive manufacturing expertise to the growing aerospace community."