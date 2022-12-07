Matsuura has now supplied near 70 HP 3D printers to customers across UK and Europe

× Expand Joseph Bellis and Peter Harris with HP Award for most systems sold in 2022.

Matsuura, a UK-based provider of advanced manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, has now supplied near 70 industrial 3D printers from HP to end-users throughout the UK and Europe.

The company, which opened its new Additive Manufacturing Centre in Leicestershire earlier this year, was recently awarded the HP 3D Partner Award for selling the most HP Multi Jet Fusion systems throughout the UK and Europe during 2022. In fact, Matsuura says it now counts every HP MJF end-user in the UK amongst its customers.

Peter Harris, Matsuura Additive Manufacturing Manager at Matsuura Machinery Ltd, said upon receiving the award: “This is great recognition of the fantastic AM Team that we have built here at Matsuura over the past four years – and of the multi-million pound investment that Matsuura UK has made in our state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing Centre in Leicestershire.

"As our 3D customer base continues to grow, we will show the untapped potential in the incredible UK manufacturing community just why they should choose Matsuura as their AM supply partner of choice.”

Matsuura has sold machines into companies such as Incremental Engineering, which is said to be regularly using the technology for mass production applications, including the manufacture of 5,000 end user parts in a single 12-hour print. Other customers include UK-based service providers such as Paragon, Printing Portal, AMufacture and All 3D Labs.

With the expansion of its Additive Manufacturing Centre, Matsuura says it provides a full end-to-end view of the additive manufacturing process with further 3D printers from Desktop Metal and Roboze alongside post-processing technology from DyeMansion, all under one roof.

