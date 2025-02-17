Meet the 2025 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award finalists

The finalists for the 2025 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award sponsored by EOS have been announced.

Sofie Magnusson, Clara Remacha, Aye Nyein San, Katie Weimer, and Jonné Messer were unveiled as this year's finalists following a global public nomination process and judging round led by TCT and Women in 3D Printing (WI3DP).

The award, now in its fifth year, is a joint collaboration between TCT and WI3DP which highlights the contributions of women inventors, researchers, adopters and advocators to the additive manufacturing industry.

Lisa Block, WI3DP Board Director, commented, “This award is the epitome of all this industry represents. Innovation, talent and excellence. The AM community employs some of the best that manufacturing has to offer and the fact the finalists are dynamic women just makes it that much more exciting!”

The finalists were announced during a live panel session as part of a special TCT WI3DP Innovator Award Day event, which also featured talks from all four previous award recipients: Wai Yee Yeong, Professor and Chair, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Nanyang Technological University Singapore; Eliana Fu, Business Development Manager, Aerospace at TRUMPF; Alba Gonzalez Alvarez, CEO and Founder at Xcure Surgical; and Brigitte de Vet, CEO at Materialise.

Learn more about the 2025 finalists below and vote for your winner:

Sofie Magnusson | Manufacturing Engineer | Ocado Technology

Sofie Magnusson, HVE, is a leading manufacturing engineer at Ocado Technology, specialising in 3D printing. Her expertise in Multi-Jet Fusion Technology has optimised the 600s Series Bot, focusing on cost efficiency and accuracy. Her innovative contributions significantly enhance internal prototyping and external production capabilities.

Clara Remacha | Head of Product Management, 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing | HP Inc.

Clara Remacha leads HP’s 3D Printing Product Management, defining and delivering the roadmap of products for HP Multi Jet Fusion technology. She was instrumental in launching HP’s first 3D printer and has played a crucial role in advancing applications across industries and building partner relationships.

Aye Nyein San, MASc | Head of Technology and Operations | Cosm Medical Corp.

Aye Nyein San is a visionary engineering leader with over 15 years in medical devices and additive manufacturing. As Head of Technology at Cosm Medical Corp., she leads the development of Gynethotics, a groundbreaking personalised pessary using 3D printing. Her leadership has been pivotal in securing regulatory clearances and advancing women's pelvic health.

Katie Weimer, MS, MBA | CEO and Co-founder | GenesisTissue

Katie Weimer is the CEO and Co-founder of GenesisTissue, a company pioneering 3D bioprinted regenerative tissues with a focus on breast reconstruction. With nearly 20 years of experience in 3D printing for healthcare, she has held leadership roles in advanced R&D and business development, supporting over 100 FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices. Katie has published over 15 peer-reviewed articles and holds two patents in the field.

Jonné Messer | Global Additive Manufacturing Lead | Ford Motor Company

Jonné Messer, global additive manufacturing lead at Ford Motor Company, has transformed Ford’s 3D printing capabilities, saving millions of dollars annually. Recognised with a Ford Motor Company Technical Excellence Award, she fosters innovation and mentors aspiring engineers, contributing to Ford's growth in additive manufacturing.

The public vote is now open and the winner will be announced during the TCT Awards ceremony on June 4th at The National Conference Centre, Birmingham, UK. The TCT Awards is the industry's biggest celebration of additive manufacturing technologies and applications and takes place alongside TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event.

Voting closes at 5pm GMT on March 3rd.

Watch the live stream in full on demand and register for your TCT Awards ticket here.