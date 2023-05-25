Merit3D to deliver what could be the largest 3D print order ever – over 1 million parts

× Expand Merit3D The Merit3D designed product hanger

Merit3D has received funding as part of the 10 million USD Utah Manufacturing Modernization Grant, which has enabled it to deliver what it says could be the largest order of 3D printed parts ever. Adhesive Technologies has placed an order of over 1 million parts, to be delivered at 40,000 pieces per week.

According to Merit3D, despite advancement of its mass production processes and expansion of production capacity, it has always had to compete with manufacturers from Asia on cost and the ability to mass produce with injection moulding. The company says the funds from the Manufacturing Modernization Grant ‘significantly narrowed’ that gap by increasing the capacity of how many parts can be manufactured using 3D printing at an affordable price.

The company says this allowed it to compete with injection moulders and overseas manufacturers.

Spencer Loveless, Owner of Merit3D said: “It’s always very hard competing overseas because of the low cost of manufacturing, but now that we were able to invest in high tech equipment, we’ve taken a giant step forward in levelling the playing field.”

The company highlighted four key points about the project undertaken for Adhesive Technologies:

Product moved from design to production in two weeks

Client re-shored production; bypassing the use of moulds overseas

First order exceeded 1 million piece

Product exceeds durability of HPDE equivalent

Merit3D says its design team worked to create a quality part which was within the target cost to allow Adhesive Technologies to place the order. The part in question is a hanger for epoxy products, which is a device or component used to attach the mixing nozzle to the epoxy tube.

Adhesive Technologies typically uses custom-designed, injection-moulded plastic components to attach the small hanger together. The hangers ensure that the mixing nozzles stay with their corresponding epoxy cartridges and aren’t separated in shipping or on the retail shelf. If the company was to run out of this part, thousands of orders would be stalled according to Adhesive Technologies.

× Expand Adhesive Technologies Four of the dozens of products manufactured by Adhesive Technologies that use an injection molded hanger to attach the nozzle to the product

“This is a huge stride in the modernisation of manufacturing and converting companies that traditionally do manufacturing overseas to be able to bring it back on the US shore using new technologies,” said Blake Merrell, COO of Merit3D. “This part is used in epoxy applications all around the world. It is sold in every hardware store across the country including Lowes and Home Depot. We are turning the corner in the manufacturing era and we love being a driving factor to help.”

Loveless added: “There’s a perception that if you have a digital design of a part you can just switch from injection moulding to 3D printing it. But that doesn’t usually make economic sense. Just as the original part was designed to be injection moulded, redesigning it for 3D printing was the only way forward.”

Loveless and the team at Merit3D initially took two weeks to evaluate the purpose and properties of the hanger and redesign it. According to the company, it was able to develop a part that was smaller, lighter, aesthetically pleasing, and used less material to make. As well as this, 400 of the parts could fit in one print run on one of the company’s Photocentric Liquid Crystal Magna resin 3D printers, of which they have 24 in-house, with each run taking just under four hours.

After receiving an order that would see Adhesive Technologies through for a few months, Merit3D says it presented the company with another design iteration. This one the company called the ‘universal hanger’, because it would work on two products that previously had distinct hangers, eliminating another part that would have to be injection moulded, shipped, stored and applied.

“At 500,000 pieces, we’re planning on improving it yet again,” said Loveless. “Currently they have a mixing nozzle, a hanger, a cap as three separately injection moulded parts, but our game plan is to see if we can combine all of those into one piece.”

Merit3D says that this order ‘sets the precedent’ for how parts are made, as traditionally any order of 50,000 to 250,000 pieces must be done with injection moulding. Merit3D says that using 3D printing allows companies to take manufacturing and design to the next level.

The order of 1 million pieces is being delivered at 40,000 pieces per week as per the customer’s requirements. Loveless adds: “This is huge because no longer do they have to order millions of parts at a time and wait for long lead times to be able to get their parts. The needed parts can come using a just in time manufacturing model.”

Merit3D is currently working with Photocentric and its raw material suppliers to find an optimal combination of properties and cost for a new 3D printing resin that will enable them to make more innovations and potentially thinner hangers that have equal or better mechanical properties than the current version.

“At Photocentric, our goal is to facilitate additive manufacturing solutions that are industrial, scalable, and affordable,” says Sally Tipping, Photocentric Sales Director. “There is still this difference in cost between additive manufacturing and injection moulding, but it is very much our aim to bring the cost of the materials down.”

Speaking about the benefits of state-level reshoring grants in the US, Loveless added: “We’re very active on that forefront with the United States and the state of Utah to find new ways to reshore manufacturing. This is a great example. It is probably the biggest part order ever in the history of 3D printing.

“The future is untold. Depending on what happens with their mould, and everything else, our goal is to add enough value to the product that they can say, okay, we’re not going to go back to our injection mould.”