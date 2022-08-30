Metal Powder Works to open manufacturing facility at Neighborhood 91

× Expand Metal Powder Works MPW Machine

Metal Powder Works (MPW) has been announced as the newest resident of Neighborhood 91, the additive manufacturing (AM) production campus located at Pittsburgh International Airport. The 10,000 square feet space will function as MPW’s main production facility, increasing production capacity eight times over.

The company will market and sell primarily aluminium and copper powders from the N91 location. The move came about due to MPW outgrowing its original location in Austin, Texas, and requiring additional space to expand production and grow its powder offerings. MPW’s DirectPowder process has also been demonstrated for producing polymeric powders such as UHMWPE, PEEK and PEKK.

MPW joins companies such as Wabtec, Rusal America, and Cumberland Additive at N91.

Tom Bockius, MPW’s Technical Director, will oversee the construction and installation of equipment at Neighborhood 91, with the aim of being fully operational by the end of October.

Founder and CEO of N91 John Barnes spoke about the goal behind the N91 concept: “The concept of Neighborhood 91 was always to bring an additive manufacturing supply chain to one centralised location. We’re excited to be a part of Pittsburgh’s advanced manufacturing scene.”

Metal Powder Works provides high strength aluminium and conductive copper powders and is said to be open to all powder production inquiries. The company is also able to produce powders tailored to the manufacturing process through its control of powder size and shape.

MPW was founded in 2017 by aerospace and defence market veterans John Barnes and Chris Aldridge, who had previous experience in AM and powder production. The MPW DirectPowder process came from the two thinking about powder production in a new way, based on their experience in the industry.

