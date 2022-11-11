Modix announces "major" updates to its line of large 3D printers

× Expand Model Model BIG-120X

Modix, a developer of large format 3D printers, has announced “major” updates for its 3D printers. The new Generation 4 release will expand the core performance and capabilities of the company’s large 3D printers.

Key improvements include an Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX). With this feature, each extruder can ‘park’ outside of the bed while inactive. According to Modix, IDEX drastically reduces the manual labour involved in removing supports by efficiently using a special type of breakaway support filament.

Also included in the improvements is “high-quality” printing at 100 mm/s and higher speeds for draft printing. The speeds are made possible by the Nema-23 motors on the X axis which replace the current Nema-17 motors. According to Modix, since the IDEX configuration uses two Y axis motors, one per extruder, the motor weight-load on the Y axis is reduced and speed is increased.

Modix now offers a full set of automated calibrations routines to all models including automated bed tilt, bed levelling, gantry alignment and Z offset calibration. Modix says that other improvements include optical end-stops that improve job recovery accuracy, stronger Nema-23 motors on Z axis, improved enclosure sealing and ergonomics, emergency stop button as default and a fresh, new design.

Shachar Gafni, Modix CEO said: “Modix continues its journey to becoming the market leader by integrating top of the line technologies while maintaining its printers outstanding price-to-performance ratio. Our unique modular self-assembly kits approach allows us to move fast and improve our platforms gradually over time instead of waiting for a major release.”

Gafni added: “As always, backwards compatibility is an important value for Modix, so all owners of previous models will be able to upgrade their machines with these new technologies. Owners of Modix large 3D printers enjoy higher returns on investment over the course of time in comparison to a closed box alternative opening.”

In 2021, Modix launched its third machine, the BIG-120Z, which has the ability to print parts as tall as ­1,200 mm.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.