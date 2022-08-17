Montana becomes first US state to give broad regulatory approval for 3D printing in construction

× Expand Apis Cor Guinness World Record holding 3D printed building from Apis Cor in Dubai during its construction

Building code regulators at state level in Montana have made history as the first in the country to approve 3D printed walls as an equal replacement for walls made with concrete masonry units (CMUs), or a standard cored concrete block.

The approval was granted to Tim Stark, a contractor based in Billings, Montana, after filing documents, specifications and testing reports developed by Apis Cor. Apis Cor is a Florida-based construction technology company that holds the Guinness World Record for the largest 3D printed building globally in terms of volume.

Multiple pilot homes printed by Apis Cor have been completed in the United States and in the United Arab Emirates.

The company has designed 3D printed walls that comply with international building codes. The walls and the material used have been tested by an independent, third-party lab in Boston, Massachusetts, and the Civil and Environmental Engineering School at the University of Connecticut. Specification was then published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

General Contractor Tim Stark sought to get permission to use Apis Cor’s 3D printed process and equipment for a housing development project in Billings and in other areas of Montana. Apis Cor claim that the cost of a finished home printed with one of the company’s printers can be up to 30% less than traditionally built concrete block or wood-framed houses.

In addition to cost reduction, the company states that developers who lease the portable, mobile 3D printing equipment will dramatically increase speed of production, to boost supply at a faster rate.

Montana has been one of the most affected interior states in recent years from the rise in housing prices across the US. Residents left coastal cities in search of more affordable living, this led to Montana’s average home price increase being 23.8% in 2021, whereas the national average was 17.4%, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The area of Billings has seen a 32% increase in home prices over the past two years as demand exceeds supply.

“In so many states, regulations are getting in the way of building more homes,” said Tim Stark. “I’m proud of my home state of Montana for being so forward-thinking and leading the way with this approval of 3D printing as a modern construction method on par to CMU block construction, which opens the door instead of closing it.”

The approval that has been granted applies to all types of construction that follows the state building code, not just single-family dwellings. The code includes requirements for construction and construction materials to be consistent with accepted standards of design, engineering, and fire prevention practices.

“The need for safe, quality affordable housing is significant across Montana, and this approval puts Montana at the forefront of innovative housing construction technologies nationwide,” said Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau.

Esau continued: “The department will continue to work to ensure that our standards and regulations are keeping pace with the innovation taking place in the industry to help facilitate new construction for Montana’s workers and families.”

“This is exciting news for all home builders and of course the 3D printed homes industry,” said Apis Cor co-founder and CEO Anna Cheniuntai. “While the path is open in all states, Montana is taking a stand in advocating for the smooth approval process, thus opening up massive opportunities for efficiently produced housing.”

Apis Cor was a successful participant in NASA's "3D printed habitat challenge" and was awarded honours in several categories. The company was founded in 2016 by Nikita and Anna Cheniuntai.

