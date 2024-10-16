NAMIC partnerships to strengthen Singapore’s position as digital manufacturing hub

Expand NAMIC

The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster’s (NAMIC) 13th Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS) took place in Singapore this week, spotlighting how digital innovation and additive manufacturing technologies can fuel more efficient and sustainable manufacturing.

The annual summit is Singapore’s flagship additive manufacturing business event, supported by an AM-focused startup pavilion featuring eight local and international players and exhibits from AM challenges organised by NAMIC hubs at the Industrial Transformation Asia Pacific (ITAP) 2024.

The summit, which TCT attended as a media partner, was opened by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, who spoke about the opportunities for AM by ‘growing green, growing with AI, and growing partnerships.’

The message supported the announcement of several public-private partnerships, designed to expand Singapore’s AM capabilities and talent pool. This includes Eng Teknologi International Pte Ltd, a Penang-based regional contract manufacturer which plans to work with NAMIC to develop its AM competencies for the automotive, semiconductors and life sciences sectors, and a collaboration with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), which will review and authorise the National Additive Manufacturing Jobs-Skills Accreditation Framework (NAAF).

The event also saw the launch of the Digital Design Innovation Centre (DDIC), which aims to help more local SMEs overcome the cost and knowledge barrier to adopting AM and digital inventory solutions, and the launch of a new ISO13485-certified 3D printing facility for Medairum, a local company specialising in 3D printing for medical products and custom foot orthotics.

“These public-private partnerships will help to strengthen Singapore’s position as one of the leading international digital manufacturing hubs offering a strong pool of talent and a collaborative ecosystem. NAMIC will continue to help companies develop the necessary capabilities to pivot towards high value-added business activities such as digital design and innovation, while supporting the shift towards more sustainable manufacturing practices enabled by additive manufacturing,” said Dr Ho Chaw Sing, Chief Executive Officer of NAMIC.

As per an announcement, NAMIC believes these collaborations will drive the development of new AM applications and in turn, increase demand for services from local additive manufacturing companies.