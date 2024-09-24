Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT AG agree to continue J.A.M.E.S joint venture

Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT AG have agreed to continue the Jetted Additively Manufactured Electronics Sources GmbH (J.A.M.E.S) joint venture (JV).

J.A.M.E.S combines the strengths of both Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT to advance the development of additively manufactured electronics (AME). It has been established as an electric designer community where designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials know-how are exchanged. The JV also acts as a key partner for strategic customers on specific projects that seek to make AME a centrepiece of their work.

Based on J.A.M.E.S’ success, many new research and development and manufacturing teams have come to recognise the benefit of AME. This includes improved iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Andreas Müller, Chief Executive Officer of J.A.M.E.S, said: “We are excited to continue our work on building J.A.M.E.S as a critical platform for knowledge sharing and realisation of 3D printed electronics. We have had great partners in Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT, who have been so supportive from their initial vision years ago to their ongoing direction and perspective. We look forward to seeing J.A.M.E.S continue to grow and become the first professional network for advanced electronics manufacturing and engineering.”

Oliver Dörre, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of HENSOLDT added: “The results since J.A.M.E.S’ foundation are above our expectations. Thanks to a closer cooperation with Nano Dimension, our joint venture has been the driver for a fast technology development as a real alternative to conventional electronics manufacturing. We are committed to support J.A.M.E.S’ mission and invest in the advancements of digital 3D printing of electronic components to make the benefits of this technology available for the industry development and production.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Nano Dimension, offereD: “Starting our partnership with HENSOLDT – in J.A.M.E.S – over three years ago, was one of the best decisions we made, and not just for Nano Dimension, but for the 3D printed electronics industry as a whole. We are still in the early days of the technology revolutionizing electronics manufacturing. Our future success will be supported by J.A.M.E.S and the work they do with several stakeholders. We look forward to our continued cooperation with J.A.M.E.S and HENDSOLDT.”