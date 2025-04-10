Nano Dimension appoints Ofir Baharav as new CEO

Nano Dimension has appointed Ofir Baharav as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Baharav joined the company's board of directors in December 2024 alongside Robert Pons and in place of Yoav Stern and Michael Garrett. He now will also replace Stern as CEO, with Nano saying the appointment underscores the company's 'commitment to swiftly realising merger synergies, restoring profitability, and delivering substantial shareholder value.' In line with his appointment as CEO, Baharav has resigned from the Board, with Pons becoming Chairman.

Nano Dimension says Baharav has a 'proven track record in transformation and innovation,' while also carrying experience in capital equipment for the electronics industry and additive manufacturing. He has previously worked as CEO of Maxify, VP Products at Stratasys, CEO at Xjet, EVP Products at Credence Systems, and President at Optonics, and has already made his mark as part of the Nano board. Since becoming Chairman in December, Nano Dimension has supported the realignment of the company's R&D and sales on products and services, implemented immediate measures to reduce G&A expenses by around 20 million USD of fully annualised savings by year-end, and successfully negotiated with CFIUS to remove restrictive limitations on post-merger cost reductions and synergy realisation. He has also initiated amendment proposals to the Articles of Association (pending shareholder approval) along with removal of poison pill to 'better align with shareholder interests.'

“Mr. Baharav’s proven ability to drive strategic change and operational efficiency is precisely what Nano Dimension needs at this critical juncture,” stated Robert Pons, Nano Dimension new Chairman of the board of directors, “His deep industry expertise and leadership will be instrumental in navigating the integration, achieving rapid profitability, and delivering significant value to our shareholders.”

“We are confident that Mr. Baharav’s leadership will drive the rapid and decisive actions necessary to achieve profitability and refocus the company,” said David Stehlin, a Board Director, “His combined expertise in electronics and additive manufacturing is uniquely suited to our strategic direction, ensuring we capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead.”

Julien Lederman, who has been serving as Interim CEO, will now continue to work for the company as Chief Business Officer. Zivi Nedivi, President, and Tomer Pinchas, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, are departing the Company.

Earlier this month, Nano Dimension completed its acquisition of Desktop Metal in a deal worth $179.3 million ($5.295 per share).