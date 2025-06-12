Nano Dimension expands Board of Directors with Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal appointments

Nano Dimension has appointed Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal to its Board of Directors.

The appointments come at what Nano describes as a 'pivotal moment' with the company 'shifting from M&A integration to scaling a unified technology platform' across global markets.

Nano Dimension has this year completed the acquisitions of Markforged and Desktop Metal, though a strategic review is already underway to determine the future of the latter business with an update expected at some point in June. Already in 2025, Nano Dimension has discontinued four of its business units.

As it looks to complete the integrations of its mergers and reapply a focus on technology scale up, it has added the experience of Sriubas and Tanghal to the board.

Sriubas is the former chief commercial officer at OUTFRONT Media, where he was responsible for digital transformation, strategic partnerships and new revenue generation. He has also spent over two decades as an investment banker, advising on complex M&A and capital markets transactions, and has a range of qualifications including a bachelor of science degree in finance at Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management.

Tanghal, meanwhile, is co-founder and general partner at venture capital firm Black Opal Ventures. She has been added to the board to share her 'deep expertise in evaluating and scaling breakthrough technologies.' Tanghal is a former partner at In-Q-Tel, a venture capital firm established by the Central Intelligence Agency, and executive at ARM and Applied Materials Ventures. Tangal earned her MBA in International Finance and Entrepreneurial Management from the London Business School, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We are strengthening our board at a critical moment in Nano Dimension’s development,” said Ofir Baharav, CEO, Nano Dimension. “With our digital manufacturing platform now aligned and abundant opportunities in front of us, Andy and Eileen bring forward-thinking leadership and operational experience that will help guide our next phase with a focus on delivering for shareholders. Both bring a deep understanding of technology at its core and a broad perspective on how to translate it into value.”

“My career has largely been dedicated to leveraging platform technologies and helping companies to successfully navigate digital transformation,” added Sriubas. “This is a transformative period for Nano Dimension with the Company’s expanded technology portfolio and renewed focus on execution presenting a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital manufacturing. I look forward to contributing my expertise to help accelerate growth, unlock value, and scale innovation that truly matters.”

“Nano Dimension is at an important inflection point in its growth and focus on commercialisation in the digital manufacturing market,” offered Tanghal. “Like so many of the companies I have supported over the decades, it is on the cusp of using technology to solve many of the global manufacturing industries’ largest problems. Its seasoned management team and broad array of patents, technologies and proven solutions have set the Company up for success.”

Bob Pons, Chairman of the Board of Nano Dimension, said: “Andy and Eileen bring complementary strengths—Andy in commercialising platforms and navigating strategic opportunities and Eileen in identifying and scaling transformative technologies. Together, they add depth to the Company’s existing board, bringing strategic foresight and real-world operating acumen at a moment when Nano Dimension solidifies its digital manufacturing leadership and is primed for growth.”