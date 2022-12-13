Nano Dimension increases defence customer base with order from a European army

× Expand Nano Dimension Nano Dimension DragonFly IV

Nano Dimension has received a purchase order from a European army for a DragonFly IV, used for the additive manufacturing of electronics.

According to Nano Dimension, the customer is the tenth western defence agency to become a user of Nano Dimension’s additive manufacturing systems. Nano Dimension says that for national security reasons, it cannot reveal the name of the country whose agency has made the purchase.

The company says that similar customers include national armies, air forces and governmental intelligence agencies. The DragonFly IV system used by these customers, and now the new customer, serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PEDs) fabrication needs according to Nano Dimension.

The system works by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components. The ‘Hi-PEDs’ that are printed with the system are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices according to the company.

“I am very excited that another European army is investing in this design and production of 3D electronics, to shorten its development cycles and bring to life innovative ideas which could not have been done before,” said Stephan Krause, Vice President of EMEA Sales for Nano Dimension.

Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and CEO of Nano Dimension, said: “Engaging this new customer is exciting for us. It proves, yet again, how irreplaceable and essential our 3D printing technologies and materials are. There are perhaps no greater requirements for innovation than what defence agencies command, and we are proud to be chosen as the supplier of such unique solutions.

“After many years of experience with advanced technologies in the Air Force, I know that leading edge products which are adopted initially by defence forces, traditionally end up creating very large size commercial markets as well.”

Nano Dimension recently announced the appointment of Dr. Nissan-Cohen to the company's board of directors.

