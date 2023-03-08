Nano Dimension installs 3D printing system for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

× Expand NASA NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Nano Dimension has announced that it has installed one of its 3D printing systems, the Admaflex130, at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Marshall purchased the printing system as part of a project to 3D print sodium batteries.

The Admaflex130 3D printing system, which Nano Dimension acquired through its July 2022 takeover of Admatec Europe B.V., has the ability to manufacture in multiple materials, specifically ceramics and metals, at high precision.

Using digital light processing (DLP) technology, the printer is ideal for research and development and 24/7 serial production of functional parts requiring complex geometries, high resolution, fine details, and smooth surface while benefitting from ‘excellent’ material properties according to Nano Dimension.

The company says that the system also offers users the flexibility to develop custom materials and configure all printing parameters.

Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, said: “It is hard to imagine working with an organisation that is doing more groundbreaking and literally expanding the envelope of space as NASA. We are proud they have selected the Admaflex130 from Nano Dimension.

“Our team took a risk in developing a system that can print in multiple materials and have open parameter settings, and they did it successfully. We trust this system will enable the pioneering leaders at NASA to fabricate innovative applications. And who knows? Maybe one day soon we’ll see one such application going to Mars.”

Nano Dimension recently announced the hiring of Lazard Ltd as an advisor for strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and to address Murchinson Ltd's challenges to the company’s value creation strategy for all shareholders amid a power struggle at the company.

