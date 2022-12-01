nano3Dprint releases upgraded A2200 3D multi-material electronics printer

× Expand nano3Dprint Untitled design - 1 nano3Dprint A2200

‘Next generation’ additive manufacturing solutions provider nano3Dprint has announced the release of its upgraded A2200 3D multi-materials electronics printer.

The improved A2200 features a ‘sleeker’ design, a more compact print head, improved ink/paste dispensing mechanism and improved clarity and higher magnification on the built-in-video system.

The A2200’s side-by-side precision filament extruder and enhanced materials dispensing system is used for FDM materials such as acrylonitrile butadiene and copper. According to nano3Dprint, the print head is capable of precisely metering functional inks with viscosities ranging from 1mPa.s to 54000mPa.s.

The FDM extruder on the upgraded system is capable of printing 1.75 mm filament materials, including PLA, ABS, PETG, Nylon, PC, POM, TPU, PLA+, and MoldLay according to the company. The material dispensing system, a micro dispenser that works similar to a syringe pump, can print higher viscosity pastes, such as conductive inks, semi conducting inks/pastes, medical grade silicone, UV curable polymers, epoxies, fast-drying solvent-based inks, silver nano-particle inks and graphene solutions.

According to nano3Dprint, the redesigned print head allows for 30% faster print speeds, and the upgraded print head allows for 10% more precise metering of pastes and inks. The camera on the new system now has a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor with 1080p or 720p resolutions, which is adjustable on the user’s computer. The previous model featured a 0.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with 480p resolution.

“The A2200 can produce circuit boards, batteries, sensors, antennas, medical devices, solar cells, flexible electronics, conductors and microfluidics. Our direct-write technology can incorporate strain gauges, heaters, complex antenna geometries and optical components in a 3D print,” said Gretta Perlmutter, Product Success Manager at nano3Dprint.

Perlmutter added: “The A2200 also works in tandem with our B3300 dual-dispensing 3D printer. Together they can create an electronics assembly line with four-plus materials for R&D, rapid prototyping, and low-volume manufacturing.”

