NASA's Omar Mireles and Divergent's Kevin Czinger among the speakers as RAPID + TCT keynote presentations announced

The most accredited leaders and experts in additive manufacturing (AM) will gather to educate and innovate at RAPID + TCT 2023, North America’s largest and most influential AM event in North America as it returns to Chicago’s McCormick Place, May 2 - 4. Each day will kick off with a keynote speaker presentation featuring leading authorities and iconic innovators in AM covering topics like AM applications in space, scaling digital manufacturing spaces, and a panel discussion taking a pulse on AM’s challenges and what the future holds.

The three-day event, produced by SME and Rapid News Publications, owner of the TCT Group, will bring together thousands of AM experts and students from around the world, feature hundreds of exhibitors, as well as two thought-leadership panels across a swath of industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defense and more.

“AM’s growth has been exponential, and we know we’ve only begun to scratch the surface to unlocking the potential of how AM and its advancements will change the world,” said Robert Willig, executive director & CEO of SME. “Additive has been ingrained in me over many years, and I’m astonished at the content that our powerhouse lineup of speakers and experts will be bringing to RAPID + TCT this year. They’re going to dig deep into where AM is heading and share our real-world experiences to make this an unforgettable discussion on what the future holds for AM.”

Visionary keynote speakers and topics include:

Building and Scaling an Industrial Digital Manufacturing System: Tuesday, May 2

Kevin Czinger founder, lead inventor and CEO of Divergent Technologies will discuss the architecture and elements of the Divergent Adaptive System (DAPS™), its benefits and the business model for localizing sustainable manufacturing on a global scale.

Additive Manufacture for Space: Past, Present, Future: Wednesday, May 3

Omar Mireles, PhD, Additive Manufacturing R&D engineer at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, will discuss how AM enables tech, decreases the cost of rocket engine manufacturing, increases design flexibility, provides access to new materials and more.

AM Industry Outlook: Opportunities and Challenges: Thursday, May 4

Terry Wohlers, head of Advisory Services and Market Intelligence, ASTM International

Robert ‘Bob’ Willig, executive director & CEO of SME

Chris Ciuca, vice president of Programs at SAE International

Wohlers, Willig and Ciuca will join the winner of the AM Industry Achievement Award, which will be announced during the event, for a panel discussion discussing challenges and opportunities in AM.

“The impact of AM worldwide is truly astounding,” Wohlers said. “Advancements in products and services, coupled with how organisations are putting AM to work, are disrupting the way people think about design and manufacturing. It is a privilege to share my thoughts and experiences at RAPID + TCT 2023 and to weigh in on where the AM industry is headed.”

In addition to keynote presentations, RAPID + TCT 2023 will feature almost 170 technical presentations, evaluated and selected by a team of world-class experts, covering AM trends across industries including healthcare, aerospace, defense, automotive, design for additive manufacturing, economics, R&D, supply chains, metrology and more. Topics range from tips on getting started with large-format 3D printing in consumer-goods industries to the impact of micro 3D printing on prototyping and designs in healthcare.

Registration is now open to attend the premier destination for technology providers and industry leaders worldwide.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.