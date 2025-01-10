NASA JPL and Scarbo Performance keynotes to headline 2025 AMUG Conference

× Expand AMUG AMUG 2025 keynote speakers Ryan Watkins, Research Engineer with NASA JPL and Joe Scarbo, President of Scarbo Performance Corp

Speakers from NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) and Scarbo Performance Corp have been announced as keynotes for this year’s Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference.

The conference, which will take place in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 - April 3, 2025, will kick off its Tuesday and Thursday programming with Ryan Watkins, Research Engineer with NASA JPL and Joe Scarbo, President of Scarbo Performance Corp, taking to the Main Stage to share their additive manufacturing user stories.

Organisers say Watkins' and Scarbo's keynote presentations will feature ‘intriguing vehicle designs and exhilarating space exploration experiences’ and ‘convey the messages of pragmatic decision-making coupled with innovation to push the boundaries of what is possible with additive manufacturing.’

Watkins’ presentation will focus on 'linking design with additive manufacturing' in the context of developing 3D printed, crushable structures for high-speed impact attenuation applications. He will discuss the unique context that required NASA to develop this new class of crushable structures, along with the manufacturing and design barriers that were overcome to achieve this goal. His presentation is also expected to highlight both the successes and challenges of technology infusion in the relatively conservative field of aerospace engineering.

On Thursday, Scarbo will share his company’s adoption of additive manufacturing in its most recent performance vehicles, and deliver grounded insights on when AM was, and indeed wasn’t, the right process. Under the Scarbo Vintage (SV) brand, his team has created the SV RSR, which raced in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb as Ken Block's Hoonipigasus, and the SV Rover, which ran in the Baja 1000. Following the Baja race, the SV Rover transitioned into the world's first street-legal Hypertruck, powered by a 1,100-horsepower supercharged V8 or a 1,000-horsepower electric drive. Both SV vehicles contain numerous 3D printed parts.

AMUG's Main Stage agenda is complete with the previously announced Innovator's Showcase featuring AM veteran Joe Allison. Allison will be presented with the Innovators Award in recognition of what has been described as his "pivotal role" within the 3D printing industry.

The AMUG Conference will be held March 30 – April 3, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Registration is open now.

