National Science Foundation project to support ASTM additive manufacturing consortium

A new project at the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) research project with Southern University, Louisiana State University, and Auburn University is expected to contribute significantly to ASTM International’s newly established Consortium on Materials Data and Standardisation (CMDS).

The newly funded 4 million USD NSF EPSCoR award, enables research on rapid qualification for additively manufactured critical components used in key industries including aviation, space, and medical industries.

“NSF is excited to witness the transition of a fundamental research to applied aligned with the current need of the industry,” said Subrata Acharya, Ph.D., program officer, NSF. “We have a mission to progress the science and engineering fields and we value bridging academic institutes and the AM industry.”

This project will aim to generate research for a rapid qualification framework for AM parts, based on experimental and simulation databases of PSP relationships, supporting expedited adoption of the technologies across critical applications.

“Lacking in-depth knowledge of additive manufacturing process-structure-property (PSP) relationships, current part qualification efforts are component-testing heavy, time consuming, and account for over 50% of production cost,” notes Patrick Mensah, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Programs, Southern University and A&M College.

The CMDS initiative was launched in May of this year by ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE). The organisation also received an award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in August to develop a construction sector technology roadmap.

“The ASTM CMDS approach is particularly focused on determining key PSP relationships necessary to develop methods for generating machine-agnostic materials data and this NSF funded project is well aligned with this approach,” said Mohsen Seifi, Ph.D., ASTM’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing Programs.

“The goal of the project is to address current challenges related to exhaustive data-driven qualification practices, transferability of the data, and correlating material property data to part performance for additive manufacturing processes,” said Nima Shamsaei, Ph.D., director of the National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence and professor of Mechanical Enginering at Auburn University.

